Construction expected to start soon for new occupants at 12th Street police station

Construction work meant to allow three new entities to set up shop in the long-vacant retail space of the 12th Street police station is expected to start soon.

When reached via email Wednesday, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore said construction work will begin within at most 45 days.

Although the station at 3917 W. 12th Street opened in 2014 with space on the Pine Street side available for outside entities, no occupants had materialized until now.

On Tuesday, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved several measures that will clear the way for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Philander Smith College and Southern Bancorp to occupy space in the police station.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. publicized the newly approved lease agreements Wednesday on Twitter, writing, "These new additions will bring transformative health, nutrition and financial services with them."

Terms of the agreements with the three entities vary, according to the measures passed Tuesday.

Philander Smith College will get approximately 4,094 square feet of space for a period of 25 years, with four possible extensions of three years each. The college will not pay rent during the first five years of the lease, but will pay more than $53,000 annually starting on the sixth year, according to the lease agreement.

The historically Black private institution is seeking to use the space for its criminal justice program, social justice hub and management institute, according to the resolution approved Tuesday.

The resolution related to Southern Bancorp says the bank will outsource certain financial programs to its affiliated 501(c)(3), known as Southern Bancorp Community Partners.

The term of the lease for the community-development financial institution says Southern Bancorp will make use of 1,299 square feet of space for an initial period of 10 years starting July 1, with four potential extensions of three years each. Southern Bancorp will be responsible for paying $30,900 to the city in annual rent.

A UAMS spokeswoman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently that officials plan to run a food service location out of the police station that offers basic staples as well as coffee and sandwiches. She said the project was tied to UAMS' culinary medicine program, as well as its strategic plan.

UAMS will have an initial lease term that runs from July 1 through June 30, 2028, for about 3,228 square feet of space.

Although UAMS will not pay rent through June 2023, it will owe nearly $3,000 in rent during every subsequent month.

An ordinance approved Tuesday authorized a contract for up to roughly $1.7 million with Doyne Construction for renovations in order to finish out the building for the new 12th Street occupants.

Another measure will fund a furniture package by ImageWorks Commercial Interiors for up to $171,000 that is tied to Philander Smith College's use of the retail space, according to city board documents.

Another ordinance approved Tuesday gave the OK to amend a previous architectural services contract with Roark, Perkins Perry & Yelvington for the 12th Street station.

The new construction cost is expected to be nearly $1.6 million, or an increase of up to $130,000, according to the ordinance's text.