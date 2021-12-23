Covid-19 pill gets FDA nod





Federal regulators Wednesday authorized the first easy-to-take pill to treat covid-19, a drug developed by Pfizer that will help refill the nation's medicine cabinet even as the omicron variant, now dominant in much of the country, has thwarted most other options.

Tens of thousands of pill packs of Pfizer's Paxlovid have been sitting in a company warehouse in Memphis, ready to be loaded onto trucks and planes in anticipation of the green light from the Food and Drug Administration. But as omicron cases skyrocket nationwide, doctors are expected to quickly burn through that initial supply of the drug, which has shown to be 89% effective at keeping high-risk patients from developing severe illness when given within three days of symptoms starting.

Antiviral pills have been highly anticipated as a potential turning point in the pandemic -- a new class of drugs that will help transform life-threatening covid-19 infections into a nuisance. But instead of reinforcing a growing arsenal of drugs, the pills are now urgently needed to help replace workhorse treatments that for more than a year helped keep sick people out of hospitals but are being knocked out by the omicron variant.

Coronavirus cases are spiking across much of the United States, which has seen a 27% rise in new cases in the past week, according to a Washington Post analysis. The seven-day average of cases is 168,981, surpassing the peak of the delta-variant surge in early September. Some states have seen cases soar as the omicron variant has taken hold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The seven-day average of new cases in the U.S. has surged 43% in a month. In New York City, they have jumped more than sixfold.

Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement that the new antiviral pill is "a major step forward."

The fast-spreading variant is resistant to two key drugs from a different class of medicines known as monoclonal antibodies that have been the backbone of treatments, leaving only a third antibody drug, sotrovimab, which is in severe shortage. Paxlovid -- and another antiviral pill from Merck also expected to be authorized shortly -- will be used to fill the gaps. A newly authorized monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca, used to prevent infections in people who do not respond to vaccines, may also remain effective against the omicron variant.













"There's no question that it appears we're in a canoe that is about to go over a significant waterfall," said Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health, a New York health-care system that includes 22 hospitals. Farber said that in November and December, requests for monoclonal antibody treatments had reached 200 or more per day. He said Northwell will run out of doses by the end of the week.

The five-day Pfizer pill regimen could help meet some of that demand, but it is estimated there will be enough medication through the end of the year for only 180,000 patients, and it is unclear how many of those doses are destined for the United States. With coronavirus cases in the United States projected to potentially hit 1 million a day, those pills could be used up quickly, even though they are authorized only for people 12 and older who are at high risk of severe covid-19 because of age or underlying medical conditions.

"The very good news is that we have a product now that has about a 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalization," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday at a coronavirus task force briefing. "The sobering news is, unfortunately, it is really a quite complicated and complex synthetic process" to manufacture the drug. He added that "we will be working with the company to figure out how we can help alleviate the stress of the long duration that it takes to make it."

Each pill pack will contain 30 tablets to be taken over five days, so Pfizer is working to produce 3.6 billion tablets next year. Much of the excitement about the pills stems from their ease of use. The monoclonal antibodies that have been pillars of treatment require intravenous infusions or injections. Pills taken at home would be far simpler. Side effects included diarrhea, high blood pressure, muscle aches and an impaired sense of taste.

Paxlovid must be given shortly after symptoms develop, so the treatment will depend on people getting tested and receiving results quickly -- a potential bottleneck as the omicron surge has created shortages of rapid tests. Clinical trial testing of the medicine showed that if given within five days, the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% in people with a risk factor for severe disease, including age or underlying medical conditions.

Pfizer has been working to scale up to produce 120 million pill packs in 2022, but those doses will not be available all at once. Mike McDermott, Pfizer's president of global supply, said the current goal is to have about 30 million treatments available by the middle of next year, and the company is looking for ways to speed up and increase production.

The United States has made an advance purchase of 10 million packs of Paxlovid at a cost of about $5.3 billion, along with about 3.1 million treatment courses of the Merck drug, molnupiravir, at a cost of $2.2 billion.

The advent of a new covid treatment comes as omicron is spurring new shutdowns around the country.

Restaurants in New York City, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., closed amid staff outbreaks. And school systems like Prince George's County, outside of Washington, D.C., sent students back to remote learning.

There were no government orders or local restrictions prompting the closures this time around. Rather, businesses were forced to close because too many staffers were getting covid -- or out of caution that staying open amid the case surge could contribute to the disease's spread.

"No one saw this coming," said Amanda McMillan, general manager of Four Horsemen, a Michelin star wine bar in Brooklyn that closed on Dec. 14 when a number of employees tested positive. "It had been a while since we had our public-health-scare hat on."

McMillan, who plans to reopen ahead of the New Year's Eve holiday, said she got flashbacks to the early days of the pandemic, when the restaurant laid off 44 people. "I feel a huge responsibility to keep things going. The first time there was Payroll Protection money and stimulus money; this time I don't think that's going to happen. We have to trudge along now," she said.

Atlanta's mayor reenacted a mask requirement Tuesday in response to the surging cases. New York City instituted a private-sector vaccine mandate that goes into effect Monday in addition to vaccine requirements for entry to restaurants, shows and other indoor settings. Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot mandated vaccinations to enter restaurants starting Jan. 3.

"The last thing I want to do is stand before you at a podium like this and announce that we're shutting our city back down," Lightfoot said Tuesday. "That would be devastating. I don't want to have to take that step. But again, it really depends on the unvaccinated."

In the nation's capital, the District of Columbia is imposing a series of covid-19 vaccination mandates as it intensifies virus protocols in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant.

Starting in mid-January, residents over age 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to enter any restaurant, bar, nightclub or gym. All D.C. students -- whether in public, private or charter schools -- must be fully vaccinated by March 1. That means two shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People will be required to prove their status with their vaccination cards, a photocopy or via an app on their phones. The new rules come two days after Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the district's indoor mask mandate.

"I don't make any of these types of decisions lightly," Bowser told reporters Wednesday. She said crises such as the pandemic are "the exact time when the government needs to make some decisions for the whole society."

Churches, grocery stores and outdoor stadiums are exempt from the vaccination requirement, and Bowser said fast-food restaurants may also be exempted when more detailed guidance is issued this week.

In California on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsome gave the state's roughly 2.5 million health care workers until Feb. 1 to get coronavirus vaccination booster shots or risk losing their jobs, filling in details to the rule he announced the day before.

California joins New Mexico as at least the second state to require booster shots for its health care workers. Also this week, two of the nation's largest public university systems -- California State University and the University of California -- announced that students must have booster shots for the spring semester.

California also requires other groups -- including state workers and eventually teachers and students -- to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. But Newsom said Wednesday that there is no plan to require those other groups to get booster shots.

Instead, he said California would provide up to two take-home coronavirus test kits for each of the state's more than 6.1 million public school students while also expanding hours at the 6,288 state-run testing centers.

However, Newsom said rules about booster shots could change.

"Hopefully we won't have to consider that if all of our interventions are successful," Newsom said.

As of Tuesday, California had 3,589 coronavirus patients in the hospital, a 12% increase since Dec. 1. But that's far less than the peak of last winter's surge, when the state had nearly 22,000 coronavirus patients back before vaccines were widely available. Today, more than 70% of California's roughly 40 million residents are fully vaccinated.

In Indiana, federal officials are sending a 23-person U.S. Navy team to the state's largest hospital to help relieve staffers exhausted and overwhelmed by a surge in covid-19 hospitalizations.

The U.S. Army North in San Antonio said Monday that medical personnel from the Navy team -- including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists -- will travel to IU Health Methodist Hospital, just north of downtown Indianapolis, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

IU Health spokeswoman Lisa Tellus said the Navy team will work at the hospital for 30 days, starting this week, and be integrated into its medical units "in areas of greatest need."

The move comes as Indiana's hospitals have warned that they are running out of beds amid a surge in covid-19 hospitalizations that has left patient-care workers exhausted. Indiana's hospitalizations from covid-19 had tripled in recent weeks to 3,029 on Dec. 15. By Monday, that total stood at 3,002. The pandemic high was 3,460 on Nov. 20, 2020.

