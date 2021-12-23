Duck hunting recharging for Gov.

I was surprised to hear our mild-mannered governor, who measures every word he utters in public, talk world-class smack over a shuffleboard table.

That is the beauty of a duck camp, a place where people, no matter their titles or positions, can be themselves for a few hours with people of like minds and interests.

For Asa Hutchinson, who took up duck hunting in his 40s, duck hunting is a refreshing intermission from the responsibilities of a hard job in a hard era, but it also recharges the soul.

"It's a beauty you learn to appreciate more and more as you hunt more and more," Hutchinson said after a recent hunt near DeWitt. "When you first start, you concentrate on taking the right shot and making sure you're safe. The longer you do it, the more you start seeing the flight of the duck as they come in, the sunlight on their green heads. That's the beauty of nature you can only experience first hand.

"I've had a challenging year. We all have with the pandemic and coming out of that. We had a special session of the legislature. For me to be able to get out again, it is refreshing. It is re energizing to me."

It is especially meaningful, Hutchinson said, to participate in a sport so closely associated with our state's heritage and image. Duck hunting is, after all, as deeply ingrained in Arkansas's identity as football and rice.

"I was able to host the National Sportsman's Foundation that came to Little Rock," Hutchinson said. "We had sportsmen from 30 different states. For those states to come here and see what we have to offer, the pride that we have in it and the reputation we have, it is really a source of pride for our state and a reminder of our responsibilities to conservation and making sure we protect that heritage for the future."

Certain images are endemic to duck hunting. In his book, "Quest for the Limit," Mike Marsh alluded to the inspirational power of sunrise. Hutchinson said he relates, absolutely.

"One of the best things I enjoy about duck hunting this time of year is the sunrise," Hutchinson said. "There's just nothing more beautiful than being out in a duck blind or a stand as the sun comes up."

More powerful is the comradery of being among friends and loved ones who share the passion of the hunt.

"It's about the enjoyment of being able to enjoy time with loved ones and friends, whether it's the hunt or the evening before," Hutchinson said. "There's no pretense. It's about what's in your soul and who you are as a person, a time to share and enjoy God's creation."

A great thing about duck hunting in Arkansas is that it is accessible to anybody in every part of the state.

"You can play active sports for a limited amount of time, but enjoying outdoors -- hunting and fishing -- in Arkansas is a lifetime opportunity," Hutchinson said. "There's no age limit. I don't think I enjoy it more because I started in middle age, but I think maybe I appreciate it more. But at the same time, man, there's 40 years of experiences that I missed! Each year I do two duck hunts before the Christmas holiday that gives me a chance to be with my sons and grandsons. Those are traditions that I cherish."

The extent to which Arkansans treasure duck hunting reinforces the need to expand and enhance the state's public duck hunting habitat and opportunities, Hutchinson said.

"It reminds me of the importance of appointing game and fish commissioners that not only value the experience of hunting, but who value the responsibility of conservation," Hutchinson said. "I'm an hour and 15 minutes from Little Rock, so I'll be able to get back to work by mid-morning. How special is that? And, of course, there are closer environments as well. There's not any reason we can't enjoy it even though we've got great responsibilities, but it's important to make sure that the public continues to have access, and that we eliminate barriers to enjoy the great natural resources that we have."