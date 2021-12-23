LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Earl, Carlisle end winter tour at White Water Tavern





LITTLE ROCK

Dylan Earl and Willi Carlisle perform at 8 p.m. today with special guest Coleman Williams aka IV ($10); Ashtray Babyhead and Adam Faucett perform at 7 p.m. Sunday ($12) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Vibe Tribe performs at 8 p.m. today (no cover) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ A1 Nino, Johnny Vine, MVK LXUI$, Fresco Grey, CEO Diamond, Keshawn, Cool Chris, Twocci Sweets and Yuni Wa perform for a "holiday party" at 8 p.m. today ($8) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Stuart Fullerton and Emily Fenton perform from 8-10 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Daniel Bodemann performs from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

BENTON

Cory Fontenot and Robby Matthews perform from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Christmas "Carol-oke" will be held from 7-11 p.m. today at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, (702) 379-6632.

CONWAY

An open mike night will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

FAYETTEVILLE

Brick Fields performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Admission is $5. (479) 935-4800.

HOT SPRINGS

Ken Goodman, Doug Lackey, Jon Van Houten and It's Our Time (of the Fun City Chorus) perform a Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. today at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Shari Bales performs "A Very Shari Christmas" from 7-9 p.m. today at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ The Pamela Hopkins Band performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ DJ Courier Coleman hosts "Rockin' Around the Christmas Eve!" at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., (501) 624-6686.

◼️ Ajeal & Wood 'n Wine performs at 5:30 p.m. Friday at El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1609 Albert Pike Road, Suite S., (501) 623-2406.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Chris DeClerk performs at 8 p.m. today (no cover) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.



