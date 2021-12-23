EDITORIAL: Furious

As the more left-leaning members of Congress lay in sackcloth and ashes, when they aren't on CNN, one is reminded of the Louisiana politician who was caught actually saying: "I've had all this good government stuff I can stand."

Liberals are furious in Washington, and they've about had all this democracy stuff they can stand. They want the president to start issuing more executive orders.

Joe Manchin, a senator from West Virginia, seems to have killed plans for the Build Back Better multitrillion-dollar spending spree that President Biden & Co. want to pass. In a 50-50 Senate, one Democrat, like Sen. Manchin, can put the stops on the whole thing. And did.

This was the lede paragraph, the entire paragraph, in The Washington Post's story about it in Tuesday's editions:

"Liberals are furious."

That about sums it up, as any good lede will do.

Liberals wanted the spending bill--and how much the bill would have cost is plenty debatable--yesterday. Or at least last month. Some say they feel betrayed because they voted to pass an infrastructure bill in November and were told this bill would be negotiated in good faith after that.

Actually, the most liberal of liberals voted against the infrastructure bill, arguing that it was great leverage for getting everything on their agenda. You'll remember that "The Squad" voted against the $1.2 trillion roads/bridges/actual infrastructure bill last month. To them, the good is the enemy of the perfect.

So now it's time to put aside negotiations and just ram through the agenda.

"Why do we have to acquiesce to what members of another party think we should be doing, what so-called moderates think we should be doing, what so-called independents think we should be doing? All of that represents a status quo," The Washington Post quoted Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) as saying. "Our status quo is rooted in racism, sexism and classism, and us not passing Build Back Better or scaling it back dramatically, even more so than has already been done, is going to disproportionately harm people of color, women, the poor, children and seniors."

And that's where we're at.

In a call with reporters early in the week after Sen. Manchin made his decision clear, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said, "No one should think that we are going to be satisfied with an even smaller package that leaves people behind or refuses to tackle critical issues like climate change. That is why it is now incumbent on President Biden to keep his promise to us and to the American people by using the ultimate tool in his toolbox: the tool of executive actions in every arena immediately."

In every arena.

Immediately.

Some of us are old enough to remember a year ago, and the last administration. Wasn't Donald Trump criticized no end about all the executive orders he issued? People kept score. He issued more executive orders in one term than many modern presidents did in two. Travel bans, international sanctions, etc. And the capital-L Left had progressive fits.

That was then. Now there's a Democrat in the White House, and attention must be paid!

The papers report that the progressives want the president to sign the paperwork to cancel student debt. And lower the cost of medical supplies. And somehow write an order that would limit fossil fuels. (?)

They're through playing around. And all because of that Joe Manchin character.

Or should that be: And all because of all those West Virginians who elected Joe Manchin?

The Metro News ("the voice of West Virginia!") has published recent poll numbers for Sen. Manchin in his home state. He's doing well there. A lot better than Joe Biden's poll numbers in West Virginia--or nationally.

Joe Manchin has an approval rate of 60 percent in West Virginia. And a poll found that 74 percent of voters there wanted Joe Manchin to oppose the Build Back Better plan. Is it any wonder he did?

Some of his colleagues would argue that the senator needs to back his president and his party on The Agenda, and be more of a team player. But it seems that Joe Manchin decided to back his state, and the people who elected him. Besides, it's a bit unseemly for progressives to call on another Democrat to be a team player--or else--after they just voted against the real infrastructure bill pushed by Democratic leadership.

Better or worse, this is American democracy in action. If progressives want to travel further left, they're going to have to convince the country to go with them. And they'll have to win more elections. Instead of thundering away with threats and demands.