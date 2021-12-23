Ex-Hogs weigh in on team

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas offensive linemen Travis Swanson and Dan Skipper got a well-earned assist for their role in helping promote Sam Pittman for the Razorbacks' head football coaching job in the winter of 2019.

The proteges of Pittman during his stint as Arkansas offensive line coach (2013-15) had seen enough losing and enough sub-par play in the trenches to think Pittman was a great bet, so they wrote an open letter to Arkansas fans touting their former pit boss.

Swanson was asked following Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan's win at the recent Burlsworth Trophy ceremony in Bentonville recently if he knew Pittman would win on the Razorbacks' current level. Arkansas is 8-4 and ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff poll heading into the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Penn State.

Swanson, now a financial advisor with Athletes Advantage Financial after a five-year NFL career, had a simple answer.

"I knew he was going to win the team over," Swanson said. "I think that's all they needed.

"I've said it before. If you sat down and really thought about it at the time, when [Chad] Morris got fired, they didn't need a new stadium. They didn't need a new Jones Center. They needed someone they could buy into."

Pittman said he's heard from a few former players about the team's change of fortunes the past couple of years but hopes to catch up to more ex-players after the Outback Bowl.

"I love Travis Swanson," Pittman said. "Not because he was a great player here, because he was an unbelievable teammate and team leader and things of that nature.

"It was easy to coach when Travis was on the team because all they had to do was watch him work. He was one of the few players that would call me and say, 'Coach, I don't think you're coaching me hard enough. I want everything you have.' "

Swanson said he figured the former offensive linemen could rally fans around Pittman due to his passion for wanting the job.

"You had all the other names out there that people were going to try to get," Swanson said. "But there was only one name that came to mind for me and that was Coach Pitt. So I was just like, 'Why don't we throw that name out there and kind of see what happens?' "

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and search committee members Jon Fagg and Steve Cox indeed got wind of Pittman's candidacy with the aid of Pittman's original agent, Judy Henry. Former Razorback great Darren McFadden even weighed in with a tout for Pittman.

The Pittman believers have been proved right.

The Razorbacks' rise has opened eyes across the country. After their 4-0 start, with wins over then-No. 15 Texas and then-No. 7 Texas A&M, Arkansas reached No. 8 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

Arkansas' return to respectability stands as a testament that sometimes career assistants who aren't coordinators and don't have flashy schemes or social media profiles can motivate, nurture and toughen up teams and rejuvenate downtrodden programs, even on the highest level of college football.

Jarius Wright, the school record holder with 2,934 receiving yards (2008-11), said he has kept a close eye on the current team.

"One thing I can tell the team loves each other," said Wright, a Warren High School graduate. "They love getting out there and playing for each other. They love going out there and playing for Pittman. When you have guys who play hard like the guys we have, the record shows what happens."

Wright, married with a brand-new baby in North Little Rock, just finished his school work to get his degree from the UA following an eight-year NFL career.

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Johnny Gibson Jr. (2014-18) described the Razorbacks move this season as very gratifying.

Gibson, of Dumas, started 29 games his final three seasons. That stretch included the first 11 games of what would grow into a 20-game losing streak in SEC play for the Razorbacks, which factored in to the ousters of both Bret Bielema and Morris.

"I saw some people talking on Twitter the other day about how they feel bad and feel like we were just stepping stones to get to this point," Gibson said. "But every former player that went through the tough times will tell you that watching our younger brothers doing what they do is just as good as if we were there.

"Like watching all of them, especially when you've played with most of them. There's some new guys in there, but like Grant [Morgan], Bumper [Pool], Dalton Wagner, all the linemen and all the guys that were there when we were there, to see them accomplish what they're doing now, it's like I'm there."

Gibson, now a unit manager at a Waffle House in Little Rock, said he publicly predicted this year's Razorback run.

"Let me tell you something, I called the eight wins," Gibson said. "A lot of people didn't. I was telling people we were going to win eight."

Gibson said he missed on a prediction the Razorbacks would sweep the Mississippi schools and didn't credit the team with one win he projected as a loss but otherwise nailed his forecast.

Arkansas lost 52-51 at Ole Miss after scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game on quarterback KJ Jefferson's 9-yard pass to Warren Thompson. Pittman elected to go for a game-deciding two-point conversion with no time on the clock and Jefferson threw incomplete while targeting top receiver Treylon Burks on an option play with both pass and run options.

Former Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan (2013-16) of Greenwood, who had 1,582 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his final two seasons, also spoke to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the 2021 Razorbacks after his brother won the Burlsworth Trophy.

"It's awesome. It's humbling. It's beautiful. It's impressive," said Morgan, an assistant coach at Elkins High School. "It all starts with the foundation of what Sam Pittman has accumulated in just a few years. That's what's scary is how good they're going to be in the future. Because this isn't a legacy or something that they're just now starting and finishing. It's something that's going to be continued."





At a glance

OUTBACK BOWL

NO. 21 ARKANSAS VS. PENN STATE

WHEN 11 a.m. Central on Jan. 1

WHERE Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 8-4, Penn State 7-5

LINE Penn State by 2

TV ESPN2



