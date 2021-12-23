Families fearful as federal child tax credits near end

Child tax credits are nearing an end as the Build Back Better bill languishes in Congress, meaning parents such as Lydia Coe are approaching next month with dread.

Coe, of Mason, Mich., recently spoke of nervously checking her bank account early Dec. 15 to see if the money had showed up. It wouldn't be much of a Christmas for her kids -- ages 5 and 2 -- without the money, she knew.

Luckily, there it was -- $300. The monthly payments had become the only financial constant for the 24-year-old over the past six months, even though she only received payments for one of her two children due to a filing glitch. But every bit helped.

Besides artistic home decorations and colorful prints that she makes and sells on Etsy, Coe had no cash coming in. A painful physical condition kept her from working. But when the tax credit payments started in July, the money afforded her some much-needed independence as she separated from a longtime partner. Later, the money kept the car's gas tank filled as she shuffled to weekly doctor appointments for her youngest daughter, who has her own genetic condition. Later still, the money meant she could give something each month to her landlord, even if the payments failed to cover her growing balance, and still pay for groceries despite rising costs.

"I've never seen so many foods rise in price until this year," she said.

The December payment, however, is likely to be the last for Coe and an estimated 36 million other families. The tax credit expansion was envisioned as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address American poverty. If Democrats fail to revive the proposal, the program will go down as a one-time experiment in financial assistance, one in a series of cash infusions, such as the previous stimulus payments, to steady households during the pandemic.

"For us people that live in poverty, life is so expensive," Coe said. "Rent is expensive, getting to work is expensive. Babysitters are expensive. It's all so expensive when you are not making enough money."

The expanded version of the child tax credit, which was passed as part of stimulus legislation in March, increased the maximum annual credit from $2000 to $3600, expanded eligibility to far more of the country's poorest families, and enabled families to receive the funds each month, instead of in a lump sum once a year. The Treasury Department estimated that the families of more than 26 million children, who would have qualified for only a partial credit in the past because their incomes were too low, received the full expanded credit.

Advocates for its extension say the expanded version of the credit has largely gone toward basic necessities and smoothing out tight budgets.

"We see parents getting the deposits, buying food, buying clothes, buying school supplies, exactly as planned," said Chuck Marr, senior director of federal tax policy for the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. "You have fewer children across the country going to bed hungry. That's a major achievement with historic potential if they could just continue it and make it permanent over time."

The center has estimated that maintaining the expanded version of the credit would cut child poverty by 40 percent compared with reverting to the credit's less generous form.

Others argue that given the expanded version of the credit has hit families' bank accounts for only six months, it's unlikely that its disappearance would cause serious ripples in the economy.

"This is not like your Social Security check," said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president for the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. "I don't know what to expect but I don't know that we should be in panic mode. It's not like this is a long-standing benefit."

Goldwein also criticized the Democrats' decision to pursue an expansion of just one year, a strategy they adopted to lower the Build Back Better bill's price tag in the face of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition.

"If your concern is that it's unfair to parents to have this kind of on-again, off-again system, then you need to come up with a more permanent solution," he said.

Coe ended up using the majority of her final $300 child tax credit payment on rent. "I'm at least two months behind on rent, and I just had an eviction hearing, which was pushed to January. But if I can't come up with the rent, we'll be out," she said.

She kept $50 so her two children would have Christmas gifts.

"We do a lot of arts and crafts, so I got some slime and Play-Doh," Coe said. "Having had the tax credit has been really helpful so far. Without it, I'm that much poorer, and I'm hardly getting by."