Fayetteville establishes fund to help people resettle from climate change impacts

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will set up a trust fund to help people displaced because of climate change settle in Northwest Arkansas.

Dick Bennett, founder of the OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology and retired English professor at the University of Arkansas, offered the city $100,000 to establish an endowment. The trust fund would serve as a pass-through to nonprofits to help resettle people forced to leave their homes because of uninhabitable climate conditions around the world, according to city documents.

The City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to start the fund.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan walked the item onto the council's agenda. He said the city already adopted a welcoming plan and participates in refugee resettlement services with Canopy NWA and that climate change must be addressed.

"A lot of people are being displaced," Jordan said. "We're seeing all kinds of catastrophic climate change issues occur."

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says there is growing evidence to show climactic and extreme weather events are creating an increasing number of climate refugees, according to the legislation text the council adopted. Heat, droughts, soil erosion, wildfires, sea level rise and flooding all impact people.

City Attorney Kit Williams said individuals or groups could contribute to the fund, but the city legally could not put taxpayer money into it. Any grants associated with the fund would come to the City Council for approval, he said.

The city will look for the best organization to carry out Bennett's wishes, Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said.

Jordan said he has known Bennett for about 50 years and that he has acted as a mentor.

"He's always been a compassionate and caring individual," Jordan said. "I can't thank him enough for this generous gift tonight he's given to this city."

The council also approved by a 7-0 vote giving city employees one-time appreciation pay for working during the covid-19 pandemic.

Police officers and firefighters can receive up to $2,000. Full-time employees can receive up to $1,500, and part-time employees can get up to $750, said Missy Cole, the city's Human Resources director. The cost will be about $1.8 million using the city's allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money.

Current employees who worked from Nov. 1, 2020, to Nov. 28 of this year will be eligible. Employees who worked fewer days than that time frame will receive prorated amounts, Cole said.