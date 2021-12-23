The world in brief: Burmese landslide kills 1 person; 70 missing





Burmese landslide kills 1 person; 70 missing

BANGKOK -- A landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Burma's Kachin state killed one person and left at least 70 missing Wednesday and a search and rescue operation was underway, rescue officials said.

Gayunar Rescue Team official Nyo Chaw, who was coordinating the effort in the Hpakant region, said more than 70 miners who were digging for jade were swept into a lake a couple of hours before dawn when the landslide hit. Earth and waste from several mines around Lonekhin village slid about 200 feet down a cliff and struck the miners, he said.

At least five young women and three small shops were also buried in Wednesday's landslide.

Workers killed in such accidents are usually freelance miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that has been excavated by heavy machinery. The freelancers who scavenge for bits of jade usually work and live in abandoned mining pits at the base of the mounds of earth, which become particularly unstable during the rainy season.

Greece steps up search for sea survivors

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities ramped up a wide-ranging sea-and-air search and rescue operation in the Aegean Sea on Wednesday after a migrant smuggling vessel sank, leaving at least three people dead and dozens reported missing.

The coast guard said 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, were rescued from an inflatable dinghy off the island of Folegandros in the southern Cyclades, 112 miles southeast of Athens. The 11 men and one woman were taken to a hospital on the nearby island of Santorini as a precaution.

The bodies of three unidentified men were recovered from the sea.

The survivors said they had been on a larger boat that took on water and sank overnight. Most said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.

The coast guard said a navy frigate joined four coast guard vessels, eight merchant ships, three smaller private vessels, three military helicopters and a military transport plane taking part in the search and rescue operation as night approached.

U.S. envoy jailed on passport allegations

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish authorities have arrested an American diplomat working for the U.S. Consulate in Lebanon over allegations that he provided a fake passport to a Syrian man, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

The Anadolu Agency said the suspect, identified by his initials D.J.K., was detained at Istanbul Airport on Nov. 11, and was later formally arrested on suspicion of selling the forged passport for $10,000. Anadolu said the Syrian was detained for questioning after he attempted to travel to Germany on the false passport, which was in D.J.K.'s name.

Police later determined through an examination of security camera footage, that D.J.K. gave him the passport at the airport and the two also exchanged clothes. Police also seized an envelope containing $10,000 from the diplomat, the report said.

The American was jailed while the Syrian was released pending possible proceedings on a charge of falsifying documents, Anadolu reported. U.S. embassies in Ankara and Beirut have not commented.

Former coup leader returns to Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea -- The man who led a 2008 coup in Guinea and whose brief rule was marked by a stadium massacre against peaceful demonstrators returned to the West African country Wednesday after more than a decade in exile.

After his arrival in the capital, Moussa "Dadis" Camara told supporters he had faith in the country's justice system and was "fully prepared to tell my part of the truth" concerning the 2009 stadium killings when at least 157 people were slain.

Camara, 57, is one of more than a dozen suspects who were charged in connection with the massacre, when Guinean security forces fired upon peaceful demonstrators protesting against his intention to run for president. However, no trial date has ever been set. Earlier this year, human-rights groups cited "an evident lack of will to complete preparations" and said victims' families had waited long enough.

For years Guinea's government had sought to prevent his homecoming, fearing it could stoke political instability. However, another coup earlier this year in Guinea put a military junta in power that was more amenable to Camara's return.

Camara was shot in the head by one of his bodyguards only a year after he had seized control of Guinea in the aftermath of longtime dictator Lansana Conte's death in December 2008.

Camara's exile to Burkina Faso eventually paved the way for Guinea's first democratic elections since independence from France, which put Alpha Conde in power. Now Conde has been overthrown by another junta and remains under military custody.

First elected in the landmark 2010 vote, Conde's popularity sank after he ran for a third term, saying term limits did not apply to him. Conde ultimately won re-election in October 2020, only to be deposed in the military coup less than a year later.









Moussa “Dadis” Camara speaks Wednesday in Conakry, Guinea, after arriving from exile. (AP/Algassimou Balde)





