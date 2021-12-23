Fort Smith temporarily suspends Operation Green Office program

FORT SMITH -- The city has temporarily suspended its Operation Green Office program because of staffing shortages, according to a news release.

The program was a complimentary service that collected recyclable materials from commercial and industrial customers within the city. The single employee collecting the materials found employment elsewhere, according to the city.

"Unfortunately, the city does not have the internal staff available to shift to the OpGO program," City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

Industrial and commercial customers will be able to drop off their commingled recyclable materials, including paper, cardboard, plastic, steel and tin, at the city landfill's customer convenience pad free of charge.

The city's residential services and cardboard-only pick-up service for industrial and commercial customers aren't impacted by the suspension and will continue to operate as normal.