Get to know: 2023 LB target Everett Roussaw Jr.

Junior linebacker target Everett Roussaw, Jr., is looking to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Roussaw, 6-2, 205, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi State, Central Florida and other programs.

He said he will most likely visit Jan. 22. Roussaw received an offer from the Razorbacks during a June camp in Fayetteville.

Nickname: Trap

City: Atlanta

Number of years playing football: 10

Favorite thing about playing linebacker: Being able to lead the defense.

Arkansas linebackers coach Micheal Scherer is: A great linebackers coach, funny guy to be around.

Funniest football moment: I have a lot of moments and it’s hard to name one in particular.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The movie Deadpool.

I'm happiest when I: Play good football games and accomplish my goals.

My mom is always on me to do: What makes me happy when making decisions.

Favorite NFL player: Devin White

Favorite music: Hip-hop/rap

Must watch TV: The Bernie Mac Show

How would you spend $1 million: Investing and expanding businesses.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: Lying and disrespectfulness.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis

My hidden talent is: Rapping

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Canes, because of its famous sauce and chicken.

I will never ever eat: Mushrooms

Favorite junk food: White chocolate Reese’s, honey buns, Pringles, gummy worms.

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Cookies n Cream ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Deer meat

My dream date is: Samaria Robinson

I’m terrified of: Nothing

Hobbies: Working out and acting

The one thing I could not live without is: Football

Role model and why: LeBron James, because of what he stands for in being more than an athlete.

Three words to describe me: Fun, hardworking, loyal

People would be surprised that I: am left handed and born on Father’s Day.