Gift of friendship

I have lived in Little Rock twice--2000-2005 and 2012 to the present.

My family's first introduction to December in Arkansas included two apocalyptic ice storms. Coming from Texas, I quickly became familiar with the pre-ice storm dash to the grocery store for essentials and then the extended power outages. With a baby and first-grader, my husband and I didn't know what to expect and were thankful our power returned sooner than predicted.

We moved back to Little Rock in June 2012, this time with a seventh-grader. A few days before Christmas, we traveled to Central Texas to visit family, paying close attention to Arkansas weather reports.

With snow forecast for Christmas Day, we decided to try to beat the impending snow and left Texas on Christmas afternoon.

Our trip back to Little Rock went smoothly until we got to Saline County. Sleet and bumper-to-bumper traffic did not bode well for the rest of the trip. We arrived at our house a few hours later, only to find we had no power. Every hotel I called was booked, and a cold night seemed inevitable until I saw a friend's Facebook post that said, "We have power!"

I called our friend to see if we could crash at his house, and he and his wife told us to come on over. I put perishables from the refrigerator in a cooler, and we dodged downed trees and slid in our car to their house, thankful for a warm place to stay.

The next day, our numbers increased to one other family who also saw the Facebook post. Six adults, four kids and four dogs hunkered down for nearly a week. We shared food that we didn't want to spoil and worked from laptops in the dining room while the kids played outside.

After a few days, we walked across Arkansas 10 to eat at Senor Tequila after finding out they were open. Fortunately, traffic was light, and no one fell on the slushy road.

I will never forget our friends' hospitality and generosity as we upended their lives on Christmas evening 2012. I concur with the author Gretchen Rubin who says, "The things that go wrong often make the best memories."

Sarah Kinsey lives in Little Rock.