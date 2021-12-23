



Happy birthday (Dec. 23): You'll wield well the powerful magnetic force called expectation. Anticipate felicity in a wide range of forms. You'll know it when you feel it. You will be the recipient of much amorous attention. You'll have something to teach in a methodical, organized way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You wouldn't mind things staying the way they are for a while. There's comfort in knowing what's likely to happen next. You'll pick the option that makes you feel relaxed and secure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's an important conversation on the horizon. Think of it as an interview, as it will dictate the future of a relationship. To prepare, consider the best way to talk about and highlight your strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being completely engaged in an endeavor produces a state of flow powerful enough to dissolve negative emotions, stave off hunger and delay the need for sleep. The longer you can stay in flow, the happier you'll be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The one who helps you isn't waiting for acknowledgement, however if that help goes on for a while without recognition, it won't last. Your enthusiasm will be someone's sweet reward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll apply diligence to finish a job before the day is done. And if you also apply some laziness, you'll likely think of the smartest and most painless way to get it done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The way you view people will affect your experience. Lean into sunshine, trust and positivity. Because whatever you think of people, they will prove you right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you now think of as a need will soon be reduced to a want or a mere preference. Realizing that you can happily get by with much less will liberate you and make room for interesting new developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Simple measures like backing up your work will go a long way toward giving you a sense of security. It's not because you think things will go wrong, it's because you're more confident when you know your bases are covered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your sharp wit delights people and makes them feel safe. You'll notice what's going on and your comments are on-point. Among your many attractive qualities is your ability to live in the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Things seem out of order. There will be advance praise and more oddly, hope for the past. Expectations sent backward won't change what happened, but it can change how the story is told.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have a talent for seeing past your own anxieties and into a deeper empathy with others in the world, an exercise in perspective that brings ease in when you need it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your heart is not an uncharted sea — it's been charted. The map is tested and it's sound. You know where you are and where you're going. Still, the experience of it can be disorienting. Keep an eye trained to your lodestar.

COSMIC ANSWER KEY

Scientists concur that the brains of modern humans are biologically different from those of our predecessors. We’ve evolved to solve modern problems. Saturn and Uranus offer a conundrum we’ll be tempted to crack with an intellectual approach our ancestors wouldn’t have understood. Cosmic answer key: Don’t overthink it. Just be loving.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “When I listen to a song, I hear the words and think about what they mean. Is it wrong that it really bothers me that he doesn’t? He butchers them when he sings along and doesn’t know or care what any song is about. Is that a Taurus thing? I’m not saying that I’m going to stop dating him over this, but… would I be wrong to?”

A: There are lyric people and there are rhythm people.

Taurus rules the vocal cords and it also rules earthly rhythm. While there are millions of Taurus natives who care deeply about the words, he’s more concerned with the feel of the groove. Rhythm people keep the action flowing. Their responsibility to the beat of both life and music means they feel they can’t afford to stop and consider things deeply.

Lyric people are in no rush. They want to understand the meaning of things and will take all the time they need to do so. When a rhythm person mows over their process, the lyric person feels uncomfortable, overlooked and disregarded. These two may not listen to music or do other things the same way, but they do have complementary strengths. That said, stop dating him if you want to; you need no reason, love has its own irrational logic. If you don’t feel it, you’re not feeling it.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Holding the Guinness Book record for the first self-made American woman millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker built an empire out of hair and beauty products for African American women. Capricorn is the sign of business moguls. The sea goat loves a challenge, is highly driven to set goals and work toward them and is adept at maneuvering power structures to achieve a financial end. Check out Netflix: “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”



