• Sonny "Hoot" Gibson said he was standing in the rubble of his three-story office building in Mayfield, Ky., which was demolished by a tornado nine days earlier, when he heard a faint "meow" and after some digging pulled his office cat, Madix, hungry and thirsty but alive, from a hole in the debris.

• Johnna Rhone, 59, a middle school art teacher in St. Clair Shores, Mich., faces a felony terrorism charge after being accused of sliding handwritten notes under three classroom doors suggesting that there would be violence at the school, including, police say, the warning "Just don't be in the hall after lunch. Boom!"

• Serge Gelle, 57, Madagascar's police minister, swam for 12 hours before being plucked from the water by a fisherman, and another person successfully swam to a beach after the helicopter they were on crashed into the Indian Ocean.

• Gregory Bufkin, a FedEx delivery driver in Macon County, N.C., linked to "numerous" home break-ins via home security video, was charged with possessing stolen goods and other counts after sheriff's deputies said some of the "evidence" was found in his work vehicle.

• Stathis Panagiotopoulos, 58, a popular Greek television comedian accused of posting sex videos of his former partners on the internet without their consent, was charged with violating personal data protection laws, authorities said.

• Devonia Inman, 43, a Georgia man whose conviction in a 1998 murder was overturned by a judge who found that prosecutors had withheld evidence that supported his innocence claim, immediately embraced his mother and stepfather upon his release after two decades behind bars.

• James Lammey Jr., a Shelby County, Tenn., criminal court judge, rejected an insanity defense and convicted Shanynthia Gardner, 34, in a nonjury trial of fatally stabbing four of her children to death in 2016.

• Donna Steele of Taylorsville, N.C., the former CEO of a U.S. subsidiary of a foreign-owned company and accused of embezzling more than $15 million to pay for travel, jewelry and family weddings, was charged with wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

• Scott Spina Jr., 24, a New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady's family, faces felony fraud and other counts, federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said.