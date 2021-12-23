Israel to offer fourth vaccine shot to at-risk groups





TEL AVIV, Israel -- In what it's calling a global first, Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced that it will offer a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot to citizens 60 and older and other at-risk groups as concerns about the omicron variant proliferate.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he ordered the government to immediately prepare for distributing fourth doses.

"As we did with the booster in the delta surge, we intend to be active and groundbreaking, and do everything to win," he tweeted. "The world will follow us."

The Health Ministry's advisory committee recommended a fourth dose to people 60 and older, those with compromised immune systems, and health-care workers. It required all eligible recipients to have gone four months since their third dose.

The Health Ministry has reported 341 confirmed, and hundreds more suspected, cases of the omicron variant as of Tuesday, citing a "fifth wave" of coronavirus infections.

Health Ministry officials have estimated that the omicron variant makes up between 10% and 15% of all coronavirus infections in Israel. They expect it to be the dominant variant in Israel within two weeks.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1223omicron/]





Out of a population of 9.3 million, 6.4 million have received their first covid vaccination shot, 5.8 million their second and 4.1 million their third, according to the Health Ministry. Israel has recorded at least 8,235 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, health experts in South Africa say that nation's case counts have begun to fall after skyrocketing with the advent of the omicron variant and are down by more than 20% in the past week, researchers in the country said.

"This is encouraging and quite optimistic in terms of the decreasing trends and case numbers," said Dr. Michelle Groome, an epidemiologist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

She cautioned, however, that the case figures may have been distorted somewhat by reduced testing during the holiday season.

In the epicenter of South Africa's latest outbreak, Gauteng province, new infections seem to have peaked in the last week, Groome said. While the densely populated province -- home to Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria -- was still accounting for more than one-quarter of the country's new cases over the past week, they were down by nearly half from the week before.

Three more of South Africa's nine provinces also reported decreases.

In other world developments, Nigeria announced that it had destroyed more than 1 million expired doses of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday after authorities said they could not be used before their expiration date.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Faisal Shuaib, head of Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said health officials in Africa's most populous country were left with little choice after receiving the donated doses that didn't have much shelf life left.

"We had developed countries that procured these vaccines and hoarded them," he said. "At the point they were about to expire, they offered them for donation."

Last week Shuaib had announced that Nigeria would no longer accept such donations, though he did not specify publicly what officials considered too short a shelf life.

Only 2% of Nigeria's 206 million people are fully vaccinated, and health officials have set an ambitious goal of vaccinating more than a quarter of the population by February. While hesitancy has been high, the country's vaccination rate has nearly doubled over the past week.

Also Wednesday, China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an after a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games.

State media reported that city officials ordered all residents to stay home unless they had a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases.

One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities, the order said. It took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when it might be lifted.

Social media posts recorded panic buying of groceries and household products, with the government saying new supplies would be brought in today.

Xi'an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases over the previous 24 hours, pushing the city's total to at least 211 over the past week. Xi'an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry.

China has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 100,644 cases of covid-19.

Information for this article was contributed by Shira Rubin and Lateshia Beachum of the Washington Post; by Lynsey Chutel of The New York Times; and by Chinedu Asadu of The Associated Press.







