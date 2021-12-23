Japan retains its patrilineal system despite fewer potential male successors

TOKYO — A government panel has retained Japan’s male-only imperial succession system despite a sharply shrinking number of men in the royal family.

The panel submitted a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday proposing ways to ensure there are enough potential successors, such as adopting single men from some of the 11 now-defunct royal households as potential heirs, and allowing female royals to retain their status after marrying commoners.

Both options would require a revision of the 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves pre-World War II values. The panel did not address the issue of whether the continuation of the current male-only succession system is workable.

With the practice of royal concubines now abandoned, the size of the imperial family has declined to 17. Emperor Naruhito has only two possible successors — his younger brother, Akishino, and his teenage son, Hisahito — other than his 86-year-old uncle, Prince Hitachi.

His only child, Aiko, a daughter, is not eligible to inherit the throne. Under current law, she must leave the family if she marries a commoner, like her cousin Mako, who married her college sweetheart last month.

The report said it wasn’t an appropriate time to discuss who would succeed Hisahito, who is still a teenager, NHK public television reported.

Kishida said he will present the report to parliament for further consideration.

Discussion of imperial succession has continued for nearly 20 years.

Faced with a possible succession crisis in 2005, a panel of experts proposed that both male and female royals in the maternal line be allowed to ascend to the throne. But the suggestion met harsh opposition from conservatives.