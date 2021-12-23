Johnson, 40, gets another NBA shot

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joe Johnson, the former Little Rock Central and University of Arkansas basketball standout, is making an NBA comeback at age 40.

Johnson has signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics according to multiple outlets, including ESPN, which first reported the news, The Boston Globe and The Athletic.

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, has been out of the NBA for three full seasons, but he has stayed in shape by playing for Team USA in the FIBA Americup Qualifying Tournament last winter in Puerto Rico. The previous two summers he also played in The Basketball Tournament, and in the BIG3 3-on-3 League in 2019 and 2021, being named MVP both years.

"You get one body, and you've got to take care of it," Johnson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in the summer of 2020 about his hopes to return to the NBA. "That's your temple.

"Right now I'm in some of the best shape I've ever been in. I watch what I eat. I do a lot of hot yoga, which is so detoxifying for your body, so good for your muscles and joints and bones.

"I know I can't give that up, and that's definitely what's helped keep me going over the years. Especially these later years."

The Celtics, who chose Johnson with the No. 10 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft after his sophomore season at Arkansas, have added him to their current roster because Boston lost several players to medical safety protocols.

Johnson, a 6-7 guard, last played in the NBA in the 2018 Western Conference finals for the Houston Rockets, who lost to the Golden State Warriors 4 games to 3.

The Detroit Pistons signed Johnson during the fall of 2019 and he played in some preseason games, but was released before the regular season started.

Johnson has scored 20,405 points -- good enough for 45th in NBA career list -- in 1,276 NBA regular-season games over 17 seasons with Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Miami, Utah and Houston. He has career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 34.7 minutes per game.

Johnson also has played in 120 NBA playoff games and averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Johnson was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in April.

"Joe should be with an NBA team," Darrell Walker, a long-time NBA player and coach who is now coaching the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, told the Democrat-Gazette last spring. "He's still skilled enough to play 15, 16 minutes a game for anybody."

Johnson played two minutes and scored two points in the Celtics’ 111-101 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday night in Boston. He hit his only field goal attempt.



