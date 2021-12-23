Lacking in civility?

Apparently, Chris Willis has found the Biden administration to be lacking in civility for expressing a real disappointment in Joe Manchin for the blindside flip on his support for Build Back Better legislation. Trust me, Manchin is one thick-skinned son of a gun. He doesn't much care what his constituents think about it either.

For our lesson in thin-skinned, we turn to The Donald. Bill O'Reilly revealed that he really had to talk Trump off a ledge because he was so hurt at being booed and hissed at the "history tour" in Dallas when he shared that he has been covid-boosted. That was followed by news that O'Reilly's protege Jesse Watters suggested to a crowd of young up-and-comers in MAGAWorld that they should ambush Dr. Fauci and go in for "the kill shot." Of course, he simply meant that they should confront Fauci in a public venue and ask hard questions.

Since the Trump cultists have civility well in hand, perhaps they can now start working on human decency.

SARA LANGSTON

North Little Rock

In a different reality

Really perplexing comments from Sen. Trent Garner on the Biden administration approval of Arkansas' Medicaid program ARHOME.

The newly named and revised program was Republican-designed and approved with both the governor and Missy Irvin voicing approvals of this accomplishment. Yet Senator Garner chose to bash President Biden and his "socialist" agenda and said "the people of Arkansas will suffer."

Yes, I agree, the people of Arkansas apparently will continue to suffer from the Democrat-Gazette's persistent efforts to get gaslighting comments from the senator on what is very good news for the people of Arkansas.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

They deserve more

It's great to see that the courts have awarded compensation to first responders exposed to hazardous materials. Even better would be if we step up our efforts to protect them on the job and minimize injuries.

If our elected representatives ever allow our struggling state to receive and use the federal funds that are dangling so tantalizingly just out of reach, let's use some of it to supply better protective equipment to our public safety personnel. Our firefighters (paid and volunteer) and our police risk their lives to protect strangers. They deserve more from us.

SUSAN HARTL KASPAR

North Little Rock