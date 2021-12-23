Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Cat's eye view of Christmas

My beloved mutt, Baxter, has written this column in my stead once a summer for several years now. My not-quite-right-in-the-head feline, Floyd, reminded me this week that he has never been afforded such an opportunity, and he felt this would be an appropriate Christmas present for him this year.

I hesitated to grant his Christmas wish given, as I said, he's not quite right in the head. One could argue with a measurable degree of success that no cat is right in the head. But Floyd raises the bar to a new level, what with swinging from the bedside swag lamp at 3 a.m., defecating a foot of tinsel, and catching himself on fire -- twice.

Floyd claims he's just an overachiever -- that anyone can catch oneself ablaze once, but to do it twice and live to tell about it takes real talent, talent shouldn't be hidden from the public. So, against my better judgment, I hereby grant Floyd's Christmas wish and give him a chance to share his holiday thoughts with you. I apologize up front for whatever is about to happen. Take it away, Floyd!

"Ah, hello there, friends and neighbors! I'm delighted to have the thyme to tell you some things I've learned in my 15 Christmases on this planet. I LOVE Christmas! I think it's tree-mendous! You snow, I get Santamental this time of year. Every one, ahem, thing gets lit and spruced up. The house smells extra nice, and Owner Dear brings a whole FOREST into the living room.

Sleigh watt?!

Yes, it's true -- that's snow joke! There are trees EVERYWHERE, and I don't know why we can't have them in here all year long. I have such a pine time with tinsel. Did you know you can floss with it? Fir real. I do it for several minutes each day until I hear Owner Deal sleigh my name. She doesn't like me in the tree -- which makes no frankincense. Still, I'm quick to apologize.

'Oh, how Rudolph me,' I tell her.

Before she got married, I'd climb to the top of a tree, hold on for deer life, and serenade her in the wee morning hours. When she'd hear me belt out 'All the jingle ladies, all the jingle ladies,' she came running. Yeah, that's a favorite of mine, too. Gets the gals a'glow. She threatened me with coal in my stocking, reminded me of the shelter's hours, and snow on and snow forth. She told me if I wasn't careful, I'd be a rebel without a Claus.

The thing is, I try to be good most of the year. It's just, when December comes, I feel like my days are numbered. With the boxes of ornaments and folks taking elfies on the square, I can't rein myself in. I think it would soot her nicely if she'd lighten up a bit. After all, Christmas is Claus for celebration!

Owner Dear says my presents is required in the other room, so I'd better close for now. Please remember to stock up on the Santa-tizer if you branch out on the town. I hope yule have your elf a merry little Christmas, and see you myrrh in coming year."

I'm sorry, I told you that boy ain't right. But I guess that's a wrap.