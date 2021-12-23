Police beat: Police: Man admits setting house afire

Police: Man admits setting house afire

A man faces a felony arson charge after North Little Rock police said he admitted to the crime Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Police said Miguel Arteaga, 27, of Mayflower told a detective that he set a fire at a house on Rogers Street in North Little Rock after breaking a window and pouring gasoline inside.

A motive was not immediately clear, authorities said. Police estimated that the blaze caused $100,000 of damage to the house.

Man faces charges after child's injury

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who faces charges of endangering the welfare of minors after a child was hurt by a gun in the man's apartment, according to an arrest report.

Police around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday went to an apartment at 2 Birdie Lane in south Little Rock in response to a report of a shooting. They found a child whose head appeared to have been grazed by a bullet, according to the arrest report.

Police searched the apartment, finding two guns, a substance suspected to be marijuana, and digital scales, the report states. Thomas Stayton, 37, of Little Rock arrived at the scene and was arrested, according to the report.

Another child was said to have been in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but ages were not listed for either of them.

Stayton faces two charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and four drug charges, including one count of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. All of the counts are felonies.