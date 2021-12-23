Marshals Museum president arrested

FORT SMITH -- The president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum was arrested in connection with felony charges Tuesday after two utility company employees told police Patrick Weeks pointed a gun at them.

Weeks, 53, of Fort Smith, was arrested and booked into the Sebastian County jail in connection with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was released early Wednesday morning on $6,000 bond.

According to a police arrest report, two men reported they were repairing street lights for OG&E at 3205 S. 28th St. when Weeks refused to allow them into his yard to make repairs.

The men told police they were sitting in their truck when Weeks approached them with a pistol and pointed it at them.

According to the report, the men drove around the corner, but Weeks followed, pointing the pistol at them. They left the area and called police.

Police arrived about 3 p.m. and contacted Weeks in his home, according to the arrest report. Weeks was sitting in a chair with a pistol on the armrest that matched the description of the semi-automatic pistol the utility workers had described.

The U.S. Marshals Museum is at 789 Riverfront Drive on the Arkansas River. The main museum building is about 53,000 square feet. Construction was completed in January 2020, but the museum still needs to raise millions of dollars to pay for exhibits and educational programming before it can open.