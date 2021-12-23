Amazon to expand Texas-capital plant

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning a large expansion in Austin, Texas.

Amazon said it will create more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs in Austin over the next few years.

The new roles will support teams in operations technology, retail, business and web services. Positions will include senior data engineers, senior technical program managers, user experience designers and financial analysts.

To accommodate the growth, Amazon has leased 330,000 square feet of space at a new building being developed by Cousins Properties at the Domain in North Austin. The new office space is planned to open in early 2024.

Amazon has more than 3,000 tech and corporate employees at its Austin Tech Hub in three locations at the Domain.

To attract workers, the company has created a program called Amazon Returnship, which it says aims to help professionals get back to work after they lost or left their jobs -- including people displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. The 16-week paid initiative is available to people who have been without a job or underemployed for at least a year.

During the program, employees work on a specific project and, after four months, have the possibility to move into full-time positions at Amazon.

-- Austin American-Statesman (TNS)

Grain-elevator firm expanding in South

A Colorado company aiming to build a $400 million grain terminal in Louisiana's St. John the Baptist Parish is expanding its network of elevators in the South.

Denver-based Greenfield Holdings LLC recently announced its acquisition of four grain elevators already operating in Louisiana and Arkansas, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Each elevator will connect with farmers and source products such as wheat, corn, soybeans and rice, Greenfield Holdings Chief Executive Officer Adam Johnson said.

Greenfield's assets now include elevators in the Louisiana towns of Crowville and Delhi, along with one in Parkdale, Ark. Each elevator is being leased by another company, but Greenfield will assume operations at some point in 2022.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index up as virus angst ebbs

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 768.72, up 1.82.

"Equities rose steadily for a second consecutive day led by the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors following positive economic data early in the session along with diminishing fears of the omicron coronavirus variant," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.