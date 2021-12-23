NHL's Olympic decision forces new questions

The NHL will not allow players to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics, the league formally announced Wednesday, a decision that came after a surge of coronavirus cases and a wave of postponements in hockey. The announcement, while expected, still shut the door for many of the sport's brightest stars -- and opened a plethora of new questions.

Fifty regular-season NHL games had been postponed as of Wednesday, prompting doubt about whether there would be sufficient time to reschedule them if the league took its planned Olympic break. The NHL had until Jan. 10 to opt out the Games without financial penalty. The Beijing Games are scheduled to begin in early February.

"Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent covid-related events ... Olympic participation is no longer feasible," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

Players cannot opt out of NHL play and head to the Beijing instead, a similar situation to the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, when they also could not participate. Many players were upset with that decision -- notably Alex Ovechkin, the Russian star and captain of the Washington Capitals, who released a lengthy statement expressing his disappointment.

NHL players last participated in the Olympics during the 2014 Sochi Games, where Canada won the gold medal. The NHL and its players' association, the NHLPA, expect they will return to the Olympics in 2026.

However, for many of hockey's biggest names -- stars like Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby -- the decision was not only disappointing, it could mark the end of their Olympic careers -- one last shot denied. Younger players, including Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers center who could have taken the ice for the powerhouse Canadians, and Auston Matthews, the American-born star of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will have to keep waiting for their first Olympic experience.

"It's difficult to kind of wrap your head around, given the fact that we thought we would have the opportunity this time," Crosby, 34, told reporters. "I've been fortunate enough to be part of two. I definitely feel for the guys who have missed numerous opportunities.

"These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don't get very many of as an athlete, and you might only get one. And it just might happen to kind of fall into your window, and if that doesn't work out, that's unfortunate."

Luc Tardif, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement Wednesday that despite the shock of the decision, the federation "always operated with the understanding that this was a scenario that might occur."

The IIHF, which oversees Olympic hockey, said it will resume working with the participating federations and national Olympic committees to prepare the teams for the 2022 Games. The 2018 United States men's hockey team was made up of former NHL players, minor leaguers and college players. That team finished in seventh place at the Olympics.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, USA Hockey said it will soon announce new coaching and management personnel, since the NHL decision forces it to alter plans for those roles, too. USA Hockey expects to name its final player roster in January. Team Canada will also form its roster with players in the European leagues, the American Hockey League and in the college ranks.

"There is an extraordinarily deep talent pool in Canadian hockey," the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement. "We're excited to rally behind the men's team as it steps on to the ice for its first game on February 10th, attempting to win its fourth consecutive medal."

In the NHL, attention now turns to a complex and shifting schedule, which is now expected to include rescheduled games during the Olympic break window in February.

"No matter how much we wish it were not the case, we need to utilize the Olympic period to reschedule these games," NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr said in a statement. "Certainly, the players and hockey fans are quite disappointed. But playing a full 82-game season this year, something the pandemic has prevented us from doing since the 2018-19 season, is very important."

Many arenas have been booked for other events in February, which could present multiple challenges. The NHL has already started to reach out to teams and arenas to reschedule games, but there is not a firm plan in place.

In an interview with a Nashville, Tenn., radio station on Tuesday, Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile said there could be some sort of "compromise" that would allow players to take some time off, which could replace the 21/2-week Olympic break that they were initially expecting.