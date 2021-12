LAVACA -- Linda Kalesh Feyen, 65, of Lavaca, died, December 19, 2021.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m., December 27, 2021, at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

Funeral is 2 p.m., December 28, 2021, at First Assembly of God in Paris under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Online guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris .