Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Rose has surgery

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose had surgery Wednesday on his right ankle and could miss two months. Already short-handed with six players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Knicks have now lost the former league MVP whose arrival jump-started their run to the playoffs last season. Rose had missed the past two games with what the team said was ankle soreness. The Knicks announced he had a procedure on the ankle at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery and would be evaluated in eight weeks. Rose, 33, had mostly come off the bench since arriving from Detroit in a trade last February, reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when Rose was the NBA's MVP in 2011. He finished third in voting for the NBA's Sixth Man Award last season, though moved into the starting lineup for the final three games of their playoff series against Atlanta. The point guard went back to the bench behind Kemba Walker to start this season, but had taken over the starting spot again before getting hurt. He is averaging 12 points per game, one of the bright spots in New York's disappointing start.

FOOTBALL

1 coach back, 2 out

The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles might be without theirs this weekend. Browns second-year Coach Kevin Stefanski cleared covid-19 protocols Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday's 16-14 home loss to Las Vegas. "Good to be back," Stefanski told reporters on a Zoom call from the team's facility in Berea, Ohio. "Obviously, working remotely is something that we all did a bunch of last year so it is definitely doable to work remotely, game plan remotely, run meetings, etc., but good to be back in person." Meanwhile, the Jets' Robert Saleh and Eagles' Nick Sirianni tested positive for covid-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning. For New York, tight ends coach Ron Middleton coached practice in Saleh's absence after finding out about 45 minutes before that the head coach wouldn't be able to run the session. Saleh, who plans to continue running team meetings virtually, could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative. Sirianni also tested positive after feeling symptoms. He's isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn't clear protocols in time for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Ravens' Jackson still out

Injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday as the team picked up preparations for its high-stakes matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Jackson has not practiced since he limped off the field with an ankle sprain in the second quarter of the Ravens' Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. Coach John Harbaugh has said he is progressing but offered no substantive information on his condition Wednesday. Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, played well in the team's 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, throwing two touchdown passes and running for two scores.

Bucs sign Bell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le'Veon Bell. Bell, released this season after appearing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens, joined the Bucs on Wednesday as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady. The move reunites the 29-year-old running back with former Pittsburgh teammate Antonio Brown, who returned to practice after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his covid-19 vaccination status. The signing comes after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, creating an opportunity for fourth-year pro Ronald Jones to move back into a role he lost to Fournette late last season.

TRACK & FIELD

Salazar ban upheld

Track and field coach Alberto Salazar's appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and likely final, defeat of his once-storied career. Salazar, 63, was handed the lifetime ban in July, but appealed the case. His entry in the SafeSport database was updated this week to "permanent ineligibility," signaling the appeal had been rejected. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of its investigations. In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley (Arkansas Razorbacks), revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team. In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar, and that was made permanent in July 2021. Cain has sued Salazar and Nike. Among the allegations is that he made her step on a scale in front of other people and would criticize her if her weight wasn't at a certain level. The coach has denied wrongdoing. Earlier this year in a separate case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that occurred while Salazar was training Olympians with the Nike project. Shortly after that decision, Nike shut down the running team. Salazar won the Boston and New York marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a number of Olympic medalists, including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp.

SKING

Foss-Solevag wins

Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevag benefited when Clement Noel missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race on Wednesday at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships. Having dominated the opening leg, Noel was nearly a full second ahead of Foss-Solevag at the final checkpoint in his second trip down but the Frenchman -- who won the season's opening slalom and was an overwhelming favorite -- lost control and fell to the snow as he cleared the penultimate gate then slid across the finish line on the wrong side of the final gate. It was the third slalom win of 2021 for Foss-Solevag, who also won at Flachau, Austria, in January, and at the worlds in Cortina d'Ampezzo in February. Foss-Solevag finished .10 seconds ahead of defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault, who moved up from fifth in the first leg. Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden finished third, a hundredth behind Pinturault.