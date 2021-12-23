Opportunity taken





FAYETTEVILLE -- After transferring to the University of Arkansas last season and redshirting, junior forward Kamani Johnson was anxious to play for his new team.

"I'm super excited about it," Johnson said in a video conference with members of the media on Nov. 5 before the Razorbacks opened the season against Mercer. "I've been sitting for around a year, so I couldn't even put it into words how excited I am to step on the court and finally be a part of what it is to be an Arkansas Razorback."

But Johnson got on the court for just 1:34 in the Razorbacks' 74-61 victory over Mercer.

Through the first 11 games, Johnson rarely got off the bench. He played in six games and averaged 1.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.0 minutes.

It wasn't what the 6-7 Johnson envisioned after he averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 27.7 minutes for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the 2019-20 season to help the Trojans win the Sun Belt Conference championship.

But Tuesday night, Johnson finally got his chance to play significant minutes for the Razorbacks, and he didn't disappoint.

Johnson made the most of his 17 minutes off the bench and finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to help Arkansas beat Elon 81-55 at Walton Arena.

"It's always frustrating when you don't get to play a lot, but I think the coaching staff and my family have been doing a good job of just telling me to keep on working and just keep trusting in myself and trusting in my game," Johnson said. "Because when you're not playing, that's when you can start doubting yourself.

"My inner circle and the coaches just kept telling me to work and work and work."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said Johnson showed leading into the Elon game he was ready to play.

"Kamani, the last week, has had by far his best practices and his most focused practices," Musselman said. "We put our phones in a box at the 60-minute mark [prior to tipoff]. Kamani's phone was in there an hour and 30 minutes before.

"The scouting report, when we quizzed the guys at shoot-around, he was on top of it."

Musselman said that's the kind of attitude the coaching staff want to see when they're considering whether to give a player more minutes.

"The one thing we know about Kamani is he's tough and he's not going to back down from anybody," Musselman said. "I think that's something this team needed, and he provided it."

Musselman was looking for a spark after the Razorbacks (10-2) lost their previous two games to Oklahoma 88-66 at Tulsa and to Hofstra 89-81 at North Little Rock.

Chris Lykes, Jaxson Robinson and Trey Wade each made his first start for Arkansas against Elon, and Musselman substituted frequently trying to find the right combination.

Johnson became the 11th Razorback to play when he got into the game with 5:15 left in the first half.

Elon led 26-23, but Johnson made his presence felt immediately with a driving layup 10 seconds after he checked in.

It was on defense where Johnson excelled, as he had three blocked shots and two rebounds to help Arkansas to a 15-0 edge the rest of the half to take a 38-26 lead.

"I think we connected all five on the floor, and one of our goals was shutting them out at the end of the half," Johnson said of a combination that also included Wade, Robinson, Lykes and Davonte Davis. "When we put our mind to it, we could do it and I think we showed that."

Johnson started the second half and helped the Razorbacks -- who led by as many as 30 points at 68-38 -- maintain control. He hit 3 of 4 shots and 9 of 13 free throws.

"I thought he did a great job for us on the glass, drawing [seven] fouls and gave us a physicality," Musselman said. "And he had a few rebounds that he got out of his area, that maybe some other guys have not done that of late."

Musselman said the Razorbacks' pick-and-roll defense also was better with Johnson and Wade.

"Honestly, it was the fans," Johnson said of Arkansas' run to close the first half. "They gave us a big push.

"I know when I got a blocked shot and Jax hit a three right after that, the arena just erupted.

"So we fed off the fans. I mean, we appreciate them. They stuck with us. We had two tough losses, but the crowd was amazing for us."

Johnson and Wade, who had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, were strong inside and also played good defense on the perimeter when called upon.

"Honestly, this team is so talented, it's always like a next man up mentality," Johnson said. "And everybody is going to have their night.

"[Tuesday night] it was me and Trey. The next game it will be somebody else.

"We haven't really showed it yet, but we're a good team and we're starting to build confidence and connect a lot more."

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson goes up for a dunk Tuesday in front of Elon’s Hunter Woods during the second half of the Razorbacks’ 81-55 victory at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Coach Eric Musselman said Johnson provided something in the game that the Razorbacks have been lacking. “The one thing I know about Kamani is he’s tough and he’s not going to back down from anybody. I think that’s something this team needed, and he provided it,” Musselman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





