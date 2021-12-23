100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1921

HOXIE -- Henceforth there shall be no public dancing in Hoxie, according to an edict in the form of an ordinance passed Tuesday night by the Hoxie City Council. The penalty for violating this law is a fine of $25. James Pappandonis, local cobbler, recently was fined $10 in a court here for renting his building to a party of young people to stage a dance. An ordinance was passed several weeks ago prohibiting shows, and another makes it a misdemeanor for a person to engage in a game of lawn tennis on the Sabbath. It is the announced intention of the Hoxie city dads to "clean up the town."

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- Local 966 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFL-CIO) will seek a wage increase for Mobile Waste Control employees after the first of the year, Dave Walker, a union spokesman, said Tuesday night. Mobile Waste has the contract for Pine Bluff garbage pickup service. Walker said the union would probably request wages of at least $1.90 an hour. The average wage of workers now is $1.65 an hour, Walker said.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1996

• Little Rock will spend more than $500,000 in 1997 for outside programs that work with children to help them avoid delinquent behavior. ... The 12 programs receiving city money range from a public boarding school to scout troops, but they all spend the bulk of their funds on providing supervised care for children when working parents aren't home. ... Taxpayers approved the so-called Future-Little Rock half-cent sales tax in December 1993 to fund these and other programs aimed at reducing crime. ... Census projections indicate that Little Rock has about 51,149 residents ages 10 to 19, of which 3 percent have been through the criminal justice system. Juveniles made up 10.9 percent of arrests for violent and non-violent crimes in 1995, down from 11.5 percent of arrests in 1992. City officials say Little Rock's prevention programs are partly responsible for the reduction.

10 years ago

Dec. 23, 2011

• Six long-term care facilities will get computer labs for staff members to use for their nursing educations. ... The $162,002 grant enabling the computer labs, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was awarded to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Nursing's Hartford Center for Geriatric Nursing Excellence and its Delta Telecommunications Centers project. In addition to establishing the computer labs with Internet access at the six nursing homes, two facilities will have telemedicine links with geriatrics specialists at UAMS in Little Rock and the eight Centers on Aging that are part of the Arkansas Aging Initiative, a program of the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging.