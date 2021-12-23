Political aims hurting city

Pine Bluff is manipulating boundaries or gerrymandering the electoral map to favor their incumbent friends. The "approved" map recently presented late to the public was stated to be on the city's website.

However, as of 11:22 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021, a search of "2020 Proposed Municipal Ward Boundary Map" could not be found. The realignment process has left voters with minuscule opportunities to comment, and now their voices have been nullified because the map is already approved with an emergency clause attached.

The low-information voters, as it relates to gerrymandering procedures, will continue to suffer from little to no progress in the city.

Crime is a major problem in Democrat-run cities across the nation, and Pine Bluff is no different. Also, the problem with population decline is dragging with it loss of jobs and businesses. Holding a rally for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, the man who lived a thousand miles away, does nothing to help Pine Bluff.

This year 2021, in a span of fewer than 11 months, 27 homicides have occurred, and 24 of them were black males, the youngest male 15 years old, and one black female 13 years old. A total of five of the 27 homicides victims have been black teenagers who were less than 19 years old, which is very concerning. There has never been as many young blacks killed in less than 10 months in my lifetime. Black Lives do Matter, especially our youngsters.

Pine Bluff has lost population like other cities around the nation, and one of the primary reasons here is the crime and homicides. People are afraid. Pine Bluff has access to many strategies, i.e., the Community Affiliate Network (CAN) with the Woodson Center, Ten Point PEN OR PENCIL Education Expansion Hub; strategies with proven track records for reducing homicides and community building. There is a mentoring strategy available aimed at recruitment and deploying mentors to youth-serving organizations.

Also, neighborhood restoration, prevention, intervention, and treatment strategies are available for youngsters. The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) came to Pine Bluff from Washington, D.C., and spent three days here developing a strategy to improve the University Park Neighborhood area around UAPB where there is high poverty. The created document by IEDC was paid for by the federal government; the cost $45,000. The University Park Neighborhood, in census tract 5.02, and located in an Opportunity Zone, has an abundance of prime waterfront property ripe for economic development.

Representatives from the city have not utilized every document prepared by professionals that brings growth and improvements to the area around UAPB. There are too many strategies lying dormant and not utilized in the city as a result of politics, in my opinion.

Why is progress in White Hall, Ark., so far ahead of Pine Bluff in crime prevention and community development? I believe the elected officials are putting their people over politics, and the council members are not looking forward to running for mayor at the next opportunity, and not gerrymandering wards to remain in power. Point, White Hall, Ark., has a population of 5,581, and the population of Pine Bluff is 41,253, according to the 2020 Decennial Census. Pine Bluff's population is more than seven times that of White Hall.

Also, White Hall is contiguous to Pine Bluff but is growing by leaps and bounds. White Hall has another hotel under construction. This small city has a Colton's Steak House & Grill, and the construction for a Schlotzsky's franchise is on the way. They are breaking ground for their second plaza, and Relyance Bank is building a $15 million headquarters and relocating from Pine Bluff.

The White Hall initiatives will attract residents, produce jobs, big box stores, and bring in much-needed revenue for basic services. Although there is some good movement downtown, I strongly believe our city will suffer the same fate as other cities if a greater emphasis is not placed on homicides, crime prevention, loss of businesses, business retention and population decline. If Pine Bluff elected officials continue to focus on their future, the city will remain on a downward spiral, and become a city beyond saving.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.