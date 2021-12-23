Potluck to be held Christmas Day

The annual Community Christmas Potluck will be held on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pine Bluff High School cafeteria, 711 W. 11th Ave.

Initiated by Greg Epperson and Ryan Watley, the mission of the potluck is to provide an enticing meal on Christmas Day for the less fortunate.

"This cause raises community awareness of hunger and addresses the need through community participation," organizers said.

Citizens are asked to purchase perishable goods, cook and deliver the dish.

"Through raising awareness, we hope to inspire citizens to provide hunger relief 365 days of the year," said Watley. "This cause also illustrates the power of a community-addressed issue. Everyone doing a small part solves a big issue."

Epperson said they have been preparing meals for 500 plus on Christmas for 14 years.

"It's a lot of work but it's a great time," he said.

According to organizers, the Pine Bluff Community Christmas Potluck began in December 2010. The organization was founded to address the less than ideal meals being served as Christmas dinner in prior days.

"In addition, we wanted to raise the awareness of hunger within our city and the power of community-driven initiatives," said organizers in a release. "Throughout years past, we have provided Christmas dinner for S.E.C.O.N.D. Chance Rehabilitation Shelter in Pine Bluff, Arkansas."

This citywide potluck scale event has solicited many volunteer servers and meal preparers through past associations with the Salvation Army and Neighbor to Neighbor.

Organizers said they are always seeking food supplies, cookware, decorations, and serving utensils, in order to prepare, serve, and host the main course.

Expecting to provide meals for over 500 individuals on Christmas Day, Watley sends a personal invitation to spread love.

"This celebration is unique in that community participants come together to provide perishable side dishes comparable to the main course," he said. "In addition, the celebration takes place on Christmas Day."

Epperson and Watley said they have been responsible for preparing an entrée comprised of smoked chicken, ham, and turkey while volunteers provide the side dishes.

"Altogether, the effort has culminated into a feast rivaling that of any king," said Watley. "I invite you to participate in this community effort to be a blessing on Christmas day. No donation of any type will be turned away."

Organizers ask as you prepare your own Christmas dinner to cook an extra pan of your best side dish and deliver to PBHS cafeteria on Christmas morning between 9-11 a.m.

"You are also invited to join and dine with those who often need an ear to listen," said Watley. "We have so much to be thankful for and if we are indeed able, we should be a blessing to someone of much need. So many people depend on this meal."