PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Cardinals adapt quickly to NBA arena, roll over Fort Smith Southside in nonconference game in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- When players from Farmington and Fort Smith Southside took the court Wednesday afternoon it was obvious they knew they were in a different world.

Traveling to Oklahoma to play on the same court as the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder was going to take some getting used to for both squads.

However, after a few minutes of early jitters, it was the Lady Cardinals who adapted the fastest and were able to play their game as they rolled to a 71-43 victory over the Mavericks at the Paycom Center.

"Overall, it was a good trip," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said. "We got what we needed out of it. We needed to play in a big venue like this. It was a great experience for our kids."

Farmington's Carson Dillard began the afternoon by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers. Jenna Lawrence was then able to go to work in the paint.

"We played really well," Lawrence said. "I think we adapted to a different arena very well. Obviously, this gym is so much bigger than what we are used to. That was the main concern I was worried about. But it's usually if I feel good and I make my first shot, I'm good for the rest of the game."

The Lady Cardinals led 17-9 after one quarter of action.

Southside's offense was stagnant in the first half. Much of that had to do with the pressure defense from the Lady Cardinals. But when Southside did get an open shot, it continually was off the mark.

The Mavericks' Tinsley Freeman battled on the offensive glass and was able to turn rebounds into putbacks. But it wasn't enough to keep up with the Cards.

"We are young and offensively I felt like we got a lot of shots that we would need to take against a team like that," Southside coach Robert Brunk said. "But that is one of the best teams in the state of Arkansas. I thought we competed."

Farmington kept working its inside-out game with Lawrence and Dillard. However, Reese Shirley and Allie Devecsery also found their range on the NBA rims as Farmington built a 42-16 halftime advantage.

"If Carson makes a three, then everyone is like 'OK, I can make a three.' It keeps on going," Lawrence said. "Whenever we're on, we're on."

Lawrence continued to roll in the second half. The Arkansas commit was able to get any shot she seemingly wanted against the smaller Mavericks.

Leading 52-22 Johnson sat his starters to start the fourth quarter and gave all the reserves a chance to take part in the game.

"It took us a little bit to get going," Johnson said. "But we expected a little bit of that. I thought we ran really well in transition and I thought defensively we got better as the game went on. I think we can still rebound the ball better, but some of that was just the atmosphere we were in."

Freeman paced the Mavericks with 11 points and Siere Smith chipped in with 10 points.

University of Arkansas commit Lawrence led all scorers with 21 points in just three quarters of action. Shirey posted 13 points while Dillard went for 12.

The game was part of the Thunder organization's Court of Dreams series, which allows high school teams from Oklahoma and the surrounding states to play on the same court as NBA superstars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The teams were then invited to stay and watch the Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets later in Wednesday evening. The entire experience was something Brunk was glad his players were able to take part in.

"The girls were really excited to play in this," Brunk said. "I told them it was going to be a big deal and they didn't realize until we walked in. It's something as a coach that you know 10 years from now, they won't remember the score of the game. But they will remember they got to play on this court."

BOYS

Farmington 64, FS Southside 43

After trailing by nine at halftime, Southside was able to close the deficit to three points early in the third quarter. However, Farmington recovered its composure and was able to push its lead to 51-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals didn't allow the Mavericks to make a game of it and emptied their bench with 2:38 left on the clock.

Ki Kolls scored 11 points and was the only player from Southside to reach double figures.

Farmington sophomore Layne Taylor led all scorers with 29 points. Caleb Blakely added 15 points in the win.