ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Preservation Conversations' series discusses LR history





Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

Preservation talks

The QQA (formerly the Quapaw Quarter Association) opens its 2022 "Preservation Conversations," a series of lectures addressing a range of greater Little Rock history, architectural and preservation topics, Jan. 13 with University of Central Arkansas faculty member Sonia Toudji discussing "Documenting the Frontiers: Jean Bernard Bossu's 'Among the Quapaw Indians.'"

A 5:30 p.m. reception precedes the 6 p.m. lecture in the The Mixing Room, Old Paint Factory, 1306 E. Sixth St. in Little Rock's East Village. The lecture will also be online via Zoom & YouTube Live. Admission is free.

In-person attendance is limited to 40; register in advance by emailing qqa@quapaw.com. Attendees must show proof of vaccination against covid-19 and wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Zoom participants must also register in advance; email qqa@quapaw.com to get the registration link. No advance registration is required to watch the events via the QQA YouTube page.

The rest of the schedule (except as noted, conversations take place on the second Thursday of each month, 5:30 reception, 6 p.m. lecture, at The Mixing Room):

◼️ Feb. 10: A panel discussion with Belynda Jeffries, Helen Jeffries and Stephanie and Myron Jackson on the history and its future of the Murphy-Jeffries Building

◼️ March 10: Justin Elbert discusses "What to Look for When Purchasing a Historic Property"

◼️ April 14: Aric Phippin of Phinality Design — "A Conversation on Decorative Finishes and Interiors"

◼️ May 12: Laura Fuentes on "Belmont Boom: Finding North Little Rock's Entertainment Boom Town"

◼️ June 9: The Razorback Wing of the Commemorative Air Force

◼️ July 14: Conversation and book signing for "Arkansas Made" with Swanee Bennett, Jennifer Carman, Victoria Chandler and Bill Worthen

◼️ Aug. 11: At Philander Smith College, "A Conversation on Public Art and the Scipio Africanus Jones Portrait" with John Gill and Wade Hampton, co-hosted by the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association, Bethel AME Church, Philander Smith College, Hearne Fine Art and the Descendants of the Elaine Massacre of 1919.

◼️ Sept. 8: "Chimney Safety" with firefighter Jason Ward of Firecrest Chimney Service

◼️ Oct. 13: "The History and Resources of the Sequoyah National Research Center" with Daniel Littlefield, director of the Sequoyah Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

◼️ Nov. 10: "Epitaphs and Significant Veterans Buried at Mt. Holly Cemetery" with Ron Fuller

◼️ Dec. 8: "A Conversation on Slavery in Arkansas" with Arkansas Tech faculty member Kelly Jones.

'Sandwich' season

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's 2022 "Sandwiching in History" virtual tour schedule kicks off at noon Jan. 7 with an online "trip" to the Saline County Courthouse in Benton via the program's social media channels. "Admission" is free. Visit ArkansasPreservation.com.

The rest of the lineup (all tours at noon):

◼️ Feb. 4: Hinderliter House, Historic Arkansas Museum, Little Rock

◼️ March 4: Engelberger House, North Little Rock

◼️ April 1: La Petite Roche (the "Little Rock"), Little Rock

◼️ May 6: Camp Ouachita Girl Scout Camp Historic District, Lake Sylvia Recreation Area, Perryville

◼️ June 3: Huddleston Store and McKinzie Store (Lum and Abner Jot 'Em Down Store), Pine Ridge

◼️ July 8: Orval E. Faubus House, Huntsville

◼️ Aug. 5: Fraternal Section, Oakland & Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park, Little Rock

◼️ Sept. 9: Historic Downtown Conway

◼️ Oct. 7: Petit Jean State Park Civilian Conservation Corps structures, Morrilton

◼️ Nov. 4: Historic Climber Motor Car factory, Unit A, Little Rock

◼️ Dec. 2: Camp Robinson World War II German prisoner of war camp, North Little Rock

For more information, call (501) 324-9789 or email ashley.sides@arkansas.gov.



