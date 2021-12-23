Protecting students, staff trumps parent concerns, Fayetteville School District argues in mask mandate case





FAYETTEVILLE -- The "liberty interests" of parents who sued the Fayetteville School District over a mask mandate are outweighed by the state's interest in protecting the safety of the district's students and staff, according to a motion filed Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit.

"The government has a legitimate interest in preventing the spread of covid-19 in the district, keeping students and staff safe from the virus and ensuring as many students as possible are able to participate in in-person instruction," according to the school's motion.

Jeremy and Melissa Carter, Danna and Ronald Fields, and Julia and Louis Page sued the district in November to end its requirement that students wear masks in schools.

The lawsuit contends that the district didn't have the legal authority to require wearing masks in schools and that the policy violates the fundamental liberties of families under the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction from Washington County Circuit Judge Doug Martin to prevent the district from exercising its power to enforce the mandate.

Lawyers for the district argue that its policy passes constitutional muster because it is rationally related to achieving a legitimate state interest of preventing the spread of covid-19.

The district contends that the mask mandate was enacted during a public health emergency and continues to evolve.

The district considered public health guidance, which included a universal masking requirement, when it developed the policy in August, according to the motion.

The mask mandate was implemented when covid-19 infections in Arkansas were at an all-time high, including among large numbers of children under the age of 18 who were being hospitalized with the virus, according to the motion.

The district continued to monitor the prevalence of covid-19 in the community and, later, amended the policy in accordance with a decreased risk when infection rates declined.

The district maintains that an injunction or restraining order should not be issued because the purported harm that the parents claim cannot be "irreparable" because they can take immediate steps to eliminate the alleged injury.

The parents are entitled to withdraw their children from the district in favor of private, parochial or home schools, according to the motion.

They could also apply to send their children to a school district that has no masking protocol.

The parents have not exercised any of those available remedies, according to the motion.

The district also argues that amendments to the policy have made the legal claims moot.

The policy does not currently mandate face coverings for students in grades 7-12 and, beginning today, will not mandate face coverings for students in kindergarten through grade 6, according to the district.

A masking requirement would automatically implement under the policy only if the district has more than 30 covid-19 cases per 10,000 students for a consecutive 14-day period.

A judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in a similar lawsuit against the Bentonville School District in October.

Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan granted an injunction to prohibit the district from enforcing its mask mandate, which had been in effect since the school year started Aug. 16.

Duncan found that the Bentonville district didn't have the authority to issue the mask mandate.

She noted that neither Gov. Asa Hutchinson nor the state's secretary of health had issued a mask policy for schools. Both have the authority to issue a policy requiring masks, but the authority does not rest with individual school districts, Duncan said.

The Bentonville district is appealing Duncan's ruling.

The Rogers and Springdale school districts had mask mandates to begin this school year.

Springdale ended its mandate in September. Rogers made masks optional for all students starting Oct. 8.

Motion to dismiss

A motion that can be filed by either party in a case at any time during the proceedings but is usually filed by a defendant at the beginning of a lawsuit. This type of motion may focus on the facts and allegations in the complaint and any documents that are submitted in support of the complaint. A motion to dismiss is filed when a party believes that the complaint is legally invalid, which can be based on a variety of grounds involving legal deficiencies.

Source: findlaw.com











