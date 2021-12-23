Wednesday's games
Boys
Farmington 64, Fort Smith Southside 43
Mills 48, Jacksonville 38
Tournaments/Events
Bauxite Christmas Tournament
At Bauxite
Magnet Cove 54, Stuttgart 53
Maumelle Charter 68, Mountain Pine 48
Ashdown 54, Bauxite 41
Batesville 45, Wynne 37
City of Palms Classic
At Fort Myers, Fla.
Calvary Christian 64, North Little Rock 55
Fountain Lake Christmas Classic
At Fountain Lake
Glen Rose 42, Perryville 33
Northeast Arkansas Invitational
At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
Walnut Ridge 62, Rivercrest 50
Buffalo Island Central 55, Newport 46
Nettleton 62, Trumann 45
Girls
Farmington 71, Fort Smith Southside 43
Tournaments/Events
Bauxite Christmas Tournament
At Bauxite
Mount St. Mary 36, Stuttgart 34
Northeast Arkansas Invitational
At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
Cedar Ridge 61, Izard County 17
Cave City 61, Harrisburg 33
Manila 56, Rivercrest 16
Walnut Ridge 45, Buffalo Island Central 39
Greene County Tech 54, Highland 38
Hoxie 63, Searcy 37
Today's games
Subject to change
Boys
Tournaments/Events
Northeast Arkansas Invitational
At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
Marked Tree vs. East Poinsett County
Marmaduke vs. Crowley's Ridge Academy
Ridgefield Christian vs. Harrisburg
Riverside vs. Bay
Jonesboro Westside vs. Hoxie
Searcy vs. Tuckerman
Brookland vs. Buffalo Island Central
Blytheville vs. Walnut Ridge
Girls
Tournaments/Events
Northeast Arkansas Invitational
At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
Cave City vs. Jonesboro Westside