Weather
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:07 a.m.

Wednesday's games

Boys

Farmington 64, Fort Smith Southside 43

Mills 48, Jacksonville 38

Tournaments/Events

Bauxite Christmas Tournament

At Bauxite

Magnet Cove 54, Stuttgart 53

Maumelle Charter 68, Mountain Pine 48

Ashdown 54, Bauxite 41

Batesville 45, Wynne 37

City of Palms Classic

At Fort Myers, Fla.

Calvary Christian 64, North Little Rock 55

Fountain Lake Christmas Classic

At Fountain Lake

Glen Rose 42, Perryville 33

Northeast Arkansas Invitational

At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Walnut Ridge 62, Rivercrest 50

Buffalo Island Central 55, Newport 46

Nettleton 62, Trumann 45

Girls

Farmington 71, Fort Smith Southside 43

Tournaments/Events

Bauxite Christmas Tournament

At Bauxite

Mount St. Mary 36, Stuttgart 34

Northeast Arkansas Invitational

At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Cedar Ridge 61, Izard County 17

Cave City 61, Harrisburg 33

Manila 56, Rivercrest 16

Walnut Ridge 45, Buffalo Island Central 39

Greene County Tech 54, Highland 38

Hoxie 63, Searcy 37

Today's games

Subject to change

Boys

Tournaments/Events

Northeast Arkansas Invitational

At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Marked Tree vs. East Poinsett County

Marmaduke vs. Crowley's Ridge Academy

Ridgefield Christian vs. Harrisburg

Riverside vs. Bay

Jonesboro Westside vs. Hoxie

Searcy vs. Tuckerman

Brookland vs. Buffalo Island Central

Blytheville vs. Walnut Ridge

Girls

Tournaments/Events

Northeast Arkansas Invitational

At First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

Cave City vs. Jonesboro Westside

Print Headline: Scores

