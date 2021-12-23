Shooting suspect in PB sought

A woman is wanted in a Dec. 15 shooting in the Dollarway area of Pine Bluff, and police are asking the public for help in locating her.

Police say Deanna Marie Lever, 33, is known to frequent residences in the area of Shirley Street and Bonnie Park. Lever is listed as 5 feet, 2 inches, and about 150 pounds, and police say she is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Lever's location is asked to call the PBPD detective office at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via the Pine Bluff Police Department Facebook page.