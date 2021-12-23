Community Briefs: Simmons creates new division





Simmons creates new division

Simmons Bank created a new corporate banking division and named Paul Lowe as the division's executive vice president.

Lowe will report to Matt Reddin, executive vice president and chief banking officer, according to a news release.

This new unit will provide Simmons Bank the ability to consolidate specialized lines of business loans aligning commercial and equipment finance, government and institutional banking, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial deposits, asset-based lending and structured real estate finance into a dedicated division, according to the release.

"As we continue to pursue growth, the creation of the new corporate banking unit will provide Simmons Bank the focus and flexibility we need to accelerate growth in our specialty lending areas," said Reddin. "It's an honor to have Paul Lowe lead our new division. His successful track record for growing market share provides Simmons Bank with strategic reach and a strong vision of high performance and growth in the years ahead."

Lowe will oversee all strategy for commercial finance, government and institutional banking, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial deposits, structured real estate finance and asset-based lending.

With 20 years of experience in corporate and real estate banking at various institutions, Lowe most recently led as Simmons Bank's Metro Division president for the Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville markets in 2020 and as Central Arkansas Division as market president in 2019.

Small Works on Paper event set

The Arkansas Arts Council will host an opening reception for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock. The display has works by feature 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison.

The reception will be brief remarks by Patrick Ralston, director of Arkansas Arts Council, and Small Works on Paper Coordinator Cheri Leffew, followed by a gallery talk with several artists, according to a news release.

The 2022 Small Works on Paper exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale.

Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov, (501) 324-9767, or https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Secretary of state warns of scam

The Arkansas secretary of state's office warns people about a reported voter registration scam.

"There are reports of people going door to door, claiming to be with the Secretary of State's office, asking for personal information to verify voter registration. These individuals are not with the Secretary of State's office and we urge you not to give them any information and to report them to local authorities," according to a news release.





Paul Lowe

Submitted



