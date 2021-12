1. "Deck the ____"

2. "We Three ____"

3. "The First ____"

4. "Winter ____"

5. "The Holly and the ____"

6. "Let It ____"

7. "Carol of the ____"

8. "Go Tell It on the_____"

9. "I Wonder as I ____"

ANSWERS:

1. Hall(s)

2. Kings

3. Noel

4. Wonderland

5. Ivy

6. Snow

7. Bells

8. Mountain

9. Wander