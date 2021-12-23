Suspect jailed in death of man, 20

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday on suspicion of killing 20-year-old Laquavis Thomas near Bayou Bartholomew on Sunday.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and Tri-County Drug Task Force developed information that Daelon Reshuan Baker was involved in the homicide, according to a news release from sheriff's Maj. Gary McClain.

Baker was located and arrested on unrelated charges Monday, McClain said, but on Tuesday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth found probable cause to hold Baker in jail without bail facing charges of capital murder and possession of a defaced firearm.

Sheriff's deputies identified Thomas as the victim of apparent gunshot wounds. His body was found just before 6 p.m. in the area of Wilbur West Road, near the bayou.

"I am extremely proud of our team's hard work and dedication to this case," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in the release. "They worked diligently to bring resolution to this within the first 48 hours."

Woods added the search for the suspect is an example of the Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff's three-pronged approach to gang reduction – prevention, suppression and intervention. The initiative, commonly known as GRIP, was introduced to the public Nov. 30 and has received $330,000 in state funding.

"Quickly apprehending offenders involved in crimes that are plaguing our communities is a part of the model," Woods said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, however. Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergency dispatch number, (870) 541-5300, or criminal investigation division, (870) 541-5351. Information can also be shared at tips@jeffcoso.org.