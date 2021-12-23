Texas A&M opts out, won't play in Gator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The nation's sixth-oldest bowl game is w in jeopardy after Texas A&M announced Wednesday that it cannot play in the 77th Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest.

Due to a combination of covid-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the bowl, the school said.

Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity said the game isn't being written off yet, but the clock is ticking. An alternative replacement team is being considered, in consultation with ESPN, the game's broadcast partner, the NCAA and conference presidents. But it needs to be selected by noon Friday, he said.

McGarity said the team doesn't have to be from the SEC -- the game matches an SEC team vs. an Atlantic Coast Conference team -- and also doesn't have to have a winning record.

The NCAA has allowed teams with a record below .500 to play in bowl games in the past, with a priority on the team's Academic Progress Rate. The teams that finished 5-7 this season among Power 5 conferences are Florida State, Syracuse, Texas, TCU, Rutgers, Illinois and California.

"Everything is on the table," McGarity said about the possibility of bringing another ACC team in to play Wake Forest. The Deacons are in the same division as the Seminoles and Orangemen, so it would be a rematch of a regular-season game.

McGarity said one issue was practice time. Teams with losing records last played on Thanksgiving weekend and are prohibited from practicing again until spring workouts.

One possibility could be 4-8 Navy, which beat Army on Dec. 11.

McGarity said that would be up to the NCAA, which was flexible in allowing teams with losing records to play in bowls last year, due to the pandemic.

Kentucky, for example, was invited to play in the Gator Bowl last season with a 4-6 record and beat 8-3 N.C. State 23-21.

Vanderbilt (2-10) was the only SEC team that did not qualify for a bowl this season.

"We're trying to shake the trees to see if there are any replacements," McGarity said. "We will know by noon Friday that we will either play or cancel the game. We're going to run every rabbit down each hole and do everything in our power to find someone."

McGarity said if there is no game, the Gator Bowl will have no ticket or TV revenue and therefore will not have to make the $5.35 million payout to the two teams. There is an issue of operating expenses until next year's game, but the Jacksonville city council voted to give $500,000 to the Gator Bowl Association last week to help if there are any financial shortfalls.

Texas A&M suspended practice last weekend once the outbreak began affecting players. There is no minimum requirement this season in the SEC to field a team, but the NCAA requires at least 85 players on the active roster.

"Once you hear that team is having issues, certainly it causes you to be concerned," McGarity said.

There have already been 13 bowls played without any issues and only one other bowl participant, Miami in the Sun Bowl, has reported covid-19 issues.

Last season, 17 bowls were canceled of the 43 on the schedule.

The Gator Bowl has been played without interruption since 1946, when Wake Forest beat South Carolina 26-14. The Deacons had not played in the game since then.

The only bowl games older than the Gator are the Rose (1916), Orange (1935), Sugar (1935), Sun (1935) and Cotton (1937).

When bowls on the Gator's tier last season such as the Music City and Holiday were canceled, the Gator was able to be played, with Kentucky vs. N.C. State on Jan. 2. In some cases, the bowls made the decision to cancel and in others, one of the teams opted out.