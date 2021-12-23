Today’s Bowl Games

Frisco Football Classic

North Texas (6-6) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6) WHEN (TV) 2:30 p.m. Central (ESPN) LINE Miami by 2 1/2 SERIES RECORD First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE

North Texas is going for its first six-game winning streak since 2004, when it won seven in a row. The Mean Green also are trying to build on the school’s second-ever victory over a ranked opponent, which clinched the bowl bid. North Texas ended then-No. 15 Texas-San Antonio’s perfect season at 11-0 with a 45-23 win. Miami is trying to end a 31-game losing streak against nonconference FBS opponents since beating Army in 2011. This game was a late addition by the NCAA, in early December. It technically replaces a bowl game scheduled for San Francisco that was called off in September.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami vs. the grass. The Redhawks haven’t played on a grass field since Sept. 4, 2010, at Florida. It could be a little rough given it’s set to be the second bowl game in three days at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas in the MLS. UTSA and San Diego State were picked for the regularly scheduled Frisco Bowl.

PLAYERS TO WATCH NORTH TEXAS DeAndre Torrey is in the top 10 among active running backs in FBS with 3,228 yards rushing (ninth) and 36 touchdowns on the ground (sixth). He’s also sixth in all-purpose yards (4,775).

MIAMI (OHIO) QB Brett Gabbert is the younger brother of Blaine Gabbert, who is Tom Brady’s backup in Tampa Bay and was the 10th overall draft pick by Jacksonville in 2011. The younger Gabbert has thrown for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in the past four games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams are trying to finish with a winning record. It would be just the seventh for North Texas since returning to FBS in 1995. Miami has just two winning seasons since a run of 11 in a row from 1995-2005. … Miami leads the Mid-American Conference with seven bowl victories, the most recent coming in the 2010 GoDaddy.com Bowl, 35-21 over Middle Tennessee State. … North Texas is 0-4 in bowls under Coach Seth Littrell.

Gasparilla Bowl

Central Florida (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6) WHEN (TV) 6 p.m. Central (ESPN) LINE Florida by 7 SERIES RECORD Florida leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Central Florida is looking for bragging rights in the Sunshine State, while Florida tries to avoid its third losing season since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida quarterback Emory Jones against the Central Florida defense. Jones finished the regular season with 2,563 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, and 696 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns. The Central Florida defense has been impressive at times this season, giving up less than 300 yards of total offense in five games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH CENTRAL FLORIDA True freshman Mikey Keene, who replaced Dillon Gabriel after the all-conference quarterback broke his left collarbone in a loss to Louisville on Sept. 17. Keene threw for more 200 yards in three of the final five regular-season games.

FLORIDA Running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball just 87 times for 517 yards but scored 12 touchdowns. He might get increased work with backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 529 yards and picked up 401 yards rushing for the Gators this season, out for the year following knee surgery.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida is being led by interim coach Greg Knox after the Gators fired Dan Mullen prior to the regular-season finale against Florida State. Former Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier was hired as Mullen’s replacement. … Florida beat Central Florida 58-27 in 1999 and 42-0 during the 2006 season, both at Gainesville, Fla. The teams recently announced a three-game series, with Florida hosting games in 2024 and 2033, and Central Florida playing at home in 2030. … Central Florida ranks 28th in the nation with 2.83 sacks per game and 18th with 7.0 tackles for loss per game. … Florida lost four of its final six games, but ended the regular season with a win over Florida State.