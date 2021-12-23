Tontitown Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. resigns, citing disputes with City Council

TONTITOWN -- The mayor of Tontitown resigned at noon Wednesday, he confirmed by telephone Wednesday evening.

Paul Colvin Jr., now former mayor, had a year left in his term after winning reelection without opposition to a second term in 2018. Colvin's resignation comes two months after city voters approved an extension of the city's 1% sales tax by an almost 5-to-1 ratio.

Proceeds from the tax will go, in part, to refinance city debt, to extend and improve both the water and the sewer systems of the city and to pay for a new fire station, the ballot measure said.

Colvin cited frustration with delays in getting a bond issue election scheduled by the City Council and then disputes with the council afterward on the projects as his reasons for resigning.

No one was available at city hall Wednesday afternoon because the office closed at noon.