Trash services in Northwest Arkansas cities prepare for extra holiday mess

David Oakley of Springdale worried around Thanksgiving that his extended family would generate more trash than his city's service would take. His garbage bin was full two days before his regular collection day, he said.

Oakley and many others don't need to worry about Christmas. Most companies contracted with the cities for residential trash collection said they will pick up all trash left on the curb.

The cities of Fayetteville and Fort Smith operate their own trash services and promise the same.

And service days won't be changed this year as Christmas and New Year's Day fall on Saturday -- a day of the week that the companies don't normally schedule residential collection.

Most refuse companies in Northwest Arkansas have transitioned to trucks with motorized arms to lift garbage bins and dump their contents into the back. Only the driver is needed for the truck, saving money for the companies. But the mechanical arms are designed to pick up only trash bins provided by the companies. They can't pick up extra trash, explained Wyman Morgan, director of finance and administration for Springdale.

Morgan said the company's contract with Springdale calls for the collection trucks year-round to take everything placed at the curb -- including extra bags of trash -- other than bulky waste.

Waste Management customers still need to place their bins at least 5 feet from mailboxes or other structures to give claws on the end of the mechanical arms room to wrap around them, he said.

Casey Russell, Waste Management's director of operations for Northwest Arkansas, did not return phone calls or texts made to several different numbers this week.

Bentonville

Republic Services will collect routes as scheduled in the Bentonville area, reads a Wednesday email from its media department. Republic holds a contract with Bentonville for residential trash collection.

Customers should place carts for collection as normal and break down any boxes for recycling, it read.

Crews will collect additional items the week after the holiday, the email noted. Customers may leave extra bags next to their carts for collection.

Fayetteville

Residential recycling, trash and yard waste collection routes won't be affected by the holidays this year, according to a Monday news release from Heather Ellzey, an environmental educator with the city's Division of Recycling and Trash Collection.

The transfer station and compost site will be closed Saturday and Jan. 1. The compost site, household hazardous waste trailer and transfer station also will be closed today.

Fayetteville operates on a "pay-as-you-throw" system for garbage collection, explains a web page of the recycling and trash division on the city's website. Monthly charges are based on the size of bins residents use. But customers with curbside service also receive four extra bag pickups to use throughout the year, Ellzey said.

Once the extra bags have been used, households will be charged $7.20 for each additional bag pickup, she noted. Carts with an open lid where extra trash is sticking out count as an extra bag and will incur a charge for each occurrence.

Boxes must be broken down and should be placed under curbside recycling bins.

Fort Smith

Fort Smith residents with pickups scheduled for Friday were asked to put their trash on their curbs Wednesday. Residents with pickups scheduled for Dec. 31 should do the same.

Information is provided on the Solid Waste Services page on the city website.

No plans are in place to collect extra trash during the holidays, said Shari Cooper, public relations and communications manager for Fort Smith. But customers can buy extra carts, she said.

Rogers

Rogers residential trash service will be unchanged this year, as the Christmas and New Year's holidays fall on Saturday, days without normal trash collection, said Kevin Gardner, general manager of Orion Waste Services.

Rogers contracts with Orion for residential trash collection.

Orion will take extra garbage only during the week of Monday to Dec. 31. Garbage must be bagged and placed on top or beside the bins, Gardner said.

Big cardboard boxes from items like large-screen televisions should be cut up and placed inside a resident's bin.

Springdale

Springdale residents will see no change in the holiday schedule for curbside pickup, Morgan said.

Waste Management's contract with the city requires the crews to collect trash even if it's sitting outside the bin, Morgan said.

Van Buren

Waste Management has not notified Van Buren about any change in collection schedule or amount collected for the holidays, said Teresa Ayala with Van Buren Municipal Facilities.

She said Wednesday residents are limited to six bags for pickup.