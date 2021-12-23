Two dogs die in Springdale house fire

SPRINGDALE -- A house fire Wednesday afternoon was contained to one bedroom but killed two dogs, according to a Fire Department news release.

The department received a call about 12:45 p.m. for a house at 304 Wayland Ave. The first unit on the scene found smoke coming from the structure, the department reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Seven fire crews from five stations responded, and firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured. Firefighters removed two dogs from the home, but life-saving efforts were not successful, the release noted.