FOOTBALL

Bears' Hudson adds All-America honors

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson was named to two NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-America teams Wednesday, the school announced in a release.

Hudson was named a first-team FCS All-American by Athlon Sports and a second-team FCS All-American by the AFCA's coaches team.

Hudson, who was named the ASUN Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, has also been named an FCS All-American by Stats Perform and Hero Sports. He set UCA's single-game, single-season and career receiving yardage totals this season.

-- Adam Cole

ATHLETICS

UCA announces four additions to external team

The University of Central Arkansas athletic department announced staff hires in the areas of marketing, media relations, video production and creative services Wednesday.

The department hired Chase Becvar as its director of creative services, Michael Deere as its first-ever director of broadcast production and operation, Ryan Thiele as its assistant director of media relations and Kristen Oitker as interim director of marketing and promotions.

-- Adam Cole