U.S. working to send aid into Afghanistan

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced that it was issuing special licenses to ensure that some international aid could flow to Afghanistan, where the economy collapsed after the Taliban takeover in August.

The licenses expand the definition of allowed humanitarian assistance to education, including salary payments to teachers. The licenses will also enable the U.S. government, international organizations such as the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations to operate in the country and offer humanitarian assistance despite sanctions. Furthermore, they will allow Afghans living abroad to send money to their families in Afghanistan through remittances.

The United Nations and international financial institutions have warned that prohibitions of economic dealings with the Taliban, and the freezing of Afghanistan's $10 billion in foreign reserves -- most of it held in the United States -- have taken the country to the brink of disaster.

Officials have said the administration is not considering unfreezing Afghanistan's frozen reserve funds, noting that they are the subject of litigation by victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and have been attached by federal courts.

Overall, the Biden administration, joined by much of the world, has said the militant government that took over the country in August cannot be recognized unless it ensures the human rights and civil rights of all Afghans, including members of minority groups and women, and breaks ties with terrorist organizations such as al-Qaida.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1223aid/]





Biden administration officials, however, must still address humanitarian concerns and, thus, face the awkward task of trying to help the Afghan people without also funding a Taliban government that the U.S.-led coalition supplanted after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and then fought for roughly 20 years.

"We are committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement. "Unfortunately, the economy faces grave challenges, exacerbated by the country's long dependence on foreign aid, donor and private sector flight sparked by the Taliban's takeover, drought, structural macroeconomic issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Tuesday that the administration is "looking intensely at ways to put more liquidity into the Afghan economy, to get more money into people's pockets, and doing that with international institutions, with other countries and partners, trying to put in place the right mechanisms to do that in a way that doesn't directly benefit the Taliban but does go directly to the people."

The abrupt cessation of foreign-aid funding that provided 40% of all government revenue and more than 75% of all public spending has brought most banking and commerce in Afghanistan to a halt and left many without jobs or working without paychecks amid a drought, the pandemic and the onset of Afghanistan's harsh winter.

Last week, dozens of U.S. lawmakers and former top U.S. military and diplomatic officials who served in Afghanistan joined the United Nations and humanitarian organizations in appealing for changes in administration policy.

In Islamabad on Monday, Martin Griffiths, the U.N. undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, told a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers that Afghanistan's economy is in "free-fall" and warned that "if we don't act decisively and with compassion" it would "pull the entire population with it."

While the humanitarian response in terms of food, shelter and medical supplies sent to Afghanistan were crucial, Griffiths said, it was not enough. He called for flexible donor funding that could be used to pay salaries for public sector workers and support basic services including health, education, electricity and livelihoods.

Addressing the meeting, convened especially to discuss the Afghanistan situation, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the crisis "man-made," and said it is "being created despite knowing that it can be averted if [Afghanistan's U.S.-based] accounts are unfrozen and liquidity is put into their banking system."

In additional aid, the State Department said the U.S. government plans to provide Afghanistan with an additional 1 million covid-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks. That brings the total U.S. donation for Afghanistan to 4.3 million doses, though the country has an estimated population of about 40 million.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday also unanimously approved a U.S.-sponsored resolution, effective for one year, that largely duplicated the Treasury actions. The Taliban are sanctioned as an organization, as are about 130 members of its leadership.

Earlier in December, the U.S. government worked to transfer $280 million from the World Bank's Afghanistan reconstruction trust fund to U.N. organizations to address health and nutrition needs in the country.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press; and by Karen DeYoung of the Washington Post.