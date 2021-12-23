White Hall council approves '22 budget

The White Hall City Council unanimously passed the city's 2022 budget at its regular December meeting Monday evening.

The most notable difference in this year's budget is an increase in the city's revenue and expenditures.

The 2022 budgeted total revenue is $3,627,043.48, or $202,721.90 more than in 2021, and 2022 spending is the same as its revenue, according to the packet presented to council members for approval.

In 2021, the city cut back on spending by about $200,000, because city council members worried of a possible downturn in the economy, said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

However, Foster said he "feels good about the local economy going into the next year," which is reflected in the city's slight increase in spending.

This includes the replacement of the city's entire fleet of 10 police department vehicles from Smart Motors in White Hall at a cost of about $420,000 from general fund revenue.

Specialized upgrades are included in this price and delivery is expected in March.

Currently, the department is spending $60,000 plus on repairs. "At the moment, used vehicles are worth half or three-quarters of their original price," Foster said.

He added with the uncertainty of specialized vehicles in the market, city officials feel this move makes sense.

"This will provide for a new patrol fleet and reduce maintenance costs," Foster said.

Other spending highlights

This year's administration expenses include a pay raise to all city employees and an increase in Waste Management (WM) charges.

The 2022 salary column increased by $47,102.78 over 2021, and WM annual charges went from $287,000 in 2021 to $340,000 in 2022.

In 2022, police department expenses rose by $92,245.78 over last year's expenses and the fire department expenses rose by $5,260, while court expenses rose by $22,082.22.

Animal control costs dropped by $1,500, from $10,500 in 2021 to $9,000 in 2022, while museum operating costs rose by $1,699.40, from $36,335.60 in 2021 to $38,035 in 2022.

Growing revenue streams

Revenue increases were seen in areas such as the collection of the 1% city sales tax that rose by $140,000, or $960,000 in 2021 to $1,100,000 in 2022, and the 1% county sales tax revenue was up by $43,000, or $757,000 in 2021 to $800,000 in 2022.

Garbage charges' revenue was up by about $53,000, and the 5-mill tax collections were up by $25,000.

State turnback funds in 2021 were $85,653, while the revenue was up by $39,347 in 2022.

Advertising and Promotion revenue rose by $151,728, up from $663,222 in 2021 to $814,950 in the 2022 budget.

White Hall received $514,122.28 funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).