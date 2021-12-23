Wildcats down Hilltoppers behind Tshiebwe's 28 boards

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds, Kellan Grady made six three-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as No. 20 Kentucky used an 18-2 second-half run to blow out Western Kentucky 95-60 on Wednesday night.

TyTy Washington Jr. added 20 points and Jacob Toppin scored 12 as the Wildcats (9-2) routed their second consecutive substitute opponent. The Hilltoppers (8-5) were added Monday after the postponement of Kentucky's scheduled matchup against archrival Louisville because of positive covid-19 tests within the Cardinals' program. The Wildcats thumped North Carolina 98-69 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Josh Anderson scored 18 points and Camron Justice had 13 for Western Kentucky, which was coming off an 82-72 victory over Louisville.

Kentucky's schedule switch also required adjusting to 7-5 WKU center Jamarion Sharp, which it did behind Grady's outside shooting and Tshiebwe's dominance on the boards. Sharp had seven blocked shots, all in the first half

Grady went 6 of 9 from long range and 7 of 10 overall for his best performance since transferring from Davidson. Tshiebwe scored 14 points and topped his previous Rupp Arena mark of 20 boards against Robert Morris midway through the second half. He flirted with 30 before being pulled with 2:06 remaining as the Wildcats outrebounded the Hilltoppers 50-27.

No. 19 Tennessee 77,

No. 6 Arizona 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on, giving the Wildcats their first loss.

Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers (9-2).

Bennedict Mathurin had 14 of his 28 points in the first half. He was the only Arizona (11-1) starter to score in the first 20 minutes as Tennessee took a 34-21 lead. Kerr Kriisa scored 11 points for Arizona.

Tennessee hit seven of its first 11 shots and opened with a 16-2 advantage in the first five minutes. It took the Wildcats until the first four minutes of the second half to get back in the game. Arizona hit 7 of 9 shots to start the second half to cut the Vols' lead to 44-40.

Christian Koloko's layup tied it at 62-62 with about five minutes left. With the game tied at 67-67, Fulkerson had a layup and two free throws to stretch the Tennessee lead to four.

With the Vols up 71-69, Fulkerson grabbed an offensive rebound, scored and was fouled, putting Tennessee up by four.

No. 12 Auburn 71,

Murray State 58

AUBURN, Ala. -- Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith both had double-doubles and No. 12 Auburn beat Murray State for its eighth straight win.

Auburn (11-1) held Murray State to 28 points below its season average and outrebounded the Racers 48-33.

Green had 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers. Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Walker Kessler led the way for Auburn's defense with a season-high seven blocks, giving him three straight games with at least four rejections. Kessler added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Tevin Brown keyed Murray State (10-2) with 22 points.

NO. 13 HOUSTON 80,

TEXAS STATE 47

HOUSTON -- Josh Carlton scored a season-high 20 points, Kyler Edwards added 14 and Houston defeated Texas State.

Marcus Sasser had 13 points and Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 10 assists for Houston (11-2).

Shelby Adams scored 10 points for Texas State (9-3), which had won eight in a row.

NO. 16 TEXAS 68,

ALABAMA STATE 48

AUSTIN, Texas -- Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State.

Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas (9-2), Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to Alabama State (1-10) this season, led the Hornets with 16 points.

NO. 17 LSU 95, LIPSCOMB 60

BATON ROUGE -- Darius Days scored 21 points and LSU stayed unbeaten with a win over Lipscomb.

Xavier Pinson scored a season-high 17 points for the Tigers (12-0), who never trailed. Eric Gaines had a career-high 13 points, Brandon Murray also had 13, Efton Reid had 12, and Mwani Wilkinson scored a season-high 11.

Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (6-8) with 12 points.

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 78, EASTERN WASHINGTON 46

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kevin Obanor had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists without a turnover, helping Texas Tech beat Eastern Washington.

Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams each had 12 points for the Red Raiders (9-2),. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and five assists.

Rylan Bergersen had 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting for Eastern Washington (6-6).