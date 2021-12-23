Wildcats win on late 3-pointer

Marcus Strong knocked down a 3-point shot with 7.4 seconds left to give Watson Chapel a 54-51 boys basketball win at Sylvan Hills in Sherwood on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (5-4) ended a two-game slide and made a statement that they're still one of the teams to beat in Class 4A by defeating a 5A state semifinalist from last season. Watson Chapel is also 3-2 in games decided by four or fewer points.

Strong had 11 points, while Christopher Fountain totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the win. Khamani Cooper added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Hampton Hall totaled 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the Wildcats.

Sylvan Hills fell to 5-2 on the season. The Bears had won two straight.

Watson Chapel's next game will be in the King Cotton Holiday Classic against Beaumont (Texas) United at 5:45 p.m. Monday. The King Cotton will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center