100% of nursing class passed first try

The May 2021 graduating class at the Jefferson Regional School of Nursing has registered a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination.

"These new registered nurses all passed the NCLEX on their very first attempt, which is a testament to the skill and persistence of the students and faculty at the school," according to a news release.

Graduates include Catherine Reed, Wally Fry, Alyvia Morris, Madalyn Lewis, Jennifer Holcomb, Shelby Stephens, Taylor Light, Sharita Jasper, Hanna Lamb, Kelly Boyd and Olivia Robinson.

The Jefferson Regional School of Nursing was established in 1981 to ensure there would always be enough nurses to serve the healthcare needs of Southeast Arkansas.

The school offers a 17-month education program that leads to an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree.

The program is approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, certified by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education and accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools.

The director of the school is Michelle Newton, according to a news release.