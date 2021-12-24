Again, pandemic poses hard choices for holiday revelry





For the second year in a row, the ever-morphing virus is presenting would-be revelers with a difficult choice: cancel holiday gatherings and trips or figure out ways to forge ahead as safely as possible.

Many health experts are begging people not to let down their guard.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus put it starkly this week when he said "an event canceled is better than a life canceled."

But there is pandemic fatigue. And while travel restrictions in some places have forced cancellations, many governments have been reluctant to order more lockdowns, leaving decisions about who to see and where to go increasingly in the hands of individuals.

Complicating matters is the mystery that surrounds omicron. Scientists now know that it spreads quickly -- up to three times faster than the delta variant. It also seems to be better at evading vaccines, although boosters rev up protection, particularly against hospitalization and death, doctors say. But a crucial question remains: Does omicron cause less severe illness than the delta variant? Some research suggests that it does, but the studies are preliminary.

Even if it causes milder illness, omicron could still overwhelm hospitals because of the sheer number of infections, health experts say. That makes it difficult to know how far to turn down the dial on the festive season.

In the United States, infections average around 149,000 a day, and officials announced this week that omicron has dethroned delta as the dominant variant.

It's still unclear which path the most people will take.

Major commercial airlines United and Delta said they would cancel dozens of flights on Christmas Eve, citing staff shortages stemming from the omicron-fueled surge in coronavirus cases sweeping the country.

On Thursday, United Airlines said in a statement it was canceling 120 flights the following day because the fast-spreading variant has had "a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation."

Delta said in a statement that its teams had "exhausted all options and resources -- including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover schedules flying" -- before canceling over 90 flights on Christmas Eve because of weather events and staffing issues.

United -- which had struggled with profitability under last year's restrictions on nonessential travel and slump in traveling -- was on the road to recovery. The Chicago-based carrier predicted it would reach about 87% of the number of people it flew in 2019 -- forecasting an average of 420,000 passengers a day from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3, the company said.

Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., said people should consider taking a rapid test for covid-19 on the day of a gathering or, better yet, a more accurate PCR test 24 hours in advance. But experts warn that tests are not a firewall against infection.

"It's a good idea to kind of rethink big plans of travel or getting together in large groups," he said.

Small groups of less than 10 people can gather in safety if they ensure that everyone is vaccinated, wear masks indoors and encourage people most vulnerable to severe disease to stay home. Other experts suggest opening windows to improve ventilation and staying outdoors as much as possible.

"To me, the holidays are a time to think about others. This is often expressed through gift giving, charitable donations or volunteering," Binnicker said. "But this year, there's another excellent way to think of others, and that's to take precautions to stop the spread of covid-19 and influenza."

NO SHUTDOWN

President Joe Biden has vowed that the U.S. will weather the omicron maelstrom with booster shots and expanded testing, not lockdowns. This is not March 2020, he said.

That means a national shutdown is not on the table.

But many institutions are not waiting for government edicts before deciding to cancel events or go all-remote again. Health officials say that trend is likely to intensify in coming days as schools, restaurants and grocery stores struggle to find workers -- or, in the case of the National Football League, players -- who haven't tested positive for the virus.

The one virtue of the rapid spread of omicron -- infections from which are doubling every 2.1 days, according to data from the Houston Methodist hospital system -- is that this winter surge may end quickly.

Omicron has 30 mutations in the spike protein, the target of antibodies, whether generated through vaccination or previous infection. That makes omicron hard to neutralize with front-line immune system defenses, health officials say.

Other elements of the immune system can prevent severe illness for most people with some level of immunity, officials say. New data from the United Kingdom and South Africa point to lower hospitalization rates from omicron infections compared with those caused by earlier variants.

Previous exposure to the virus may explain much of that decline in virulence, researchers say. And two doses of vaccine still provide protection against hospitalization "even if protection against infection has been largely lost" against omicron, according to a report released Wednesday from the researchers at Imperial College London.

The presumption that omicron is gentler may be one reason many people in America are making minimal adjustments to their holiday plans, officials say.

The omicron explosion has put only a small dent in airline travel. Just under 2 million airline travelers went through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Tuesday, more than double the number from a comparable Tuesday a year ago and nearly the same number as in prepandemic 2019.

There is some fatalism in the air. People know that omicron is prevalent and cannot be controlled in the near term.

"We all have a date with omicron," said Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease physician and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "The goal is to make sure that date occurs when you're vaccinated."

HOSPITAL WORRIES

Worried that a new covid-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to return to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

"As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

John D'Angelo, who oversees operations and emergency medicine at Northwell Health, New York's largest hospital network, said the system does not project a catastrophic winter surge even with the omicron variant. Hospital officials have been basing their models in part by overseas data that suggests omicron is less likely to result in hospitalization than other variants.

But while an explosion in mild omicron cases may not fill up hospital beds, it could render hospital employees unable to staff them, official say.

"We have to watch very closely sick calls," D'Angelo said. "Given the magnitude of people that could become infected, we probably still will see some rise in hospitalizations, and we need to keep our hospitals running and operating for all emergencies and all needs."

The CDC has guidelines for people known to be infected: They are supposed to go into isolation, staying home, and away from other vulnerable household members, for 10 full days after they test positive and/or develop symptoms. There are additional guidelines for quarantine, which covers people exposed to someone with the virus.

But those guidelines were written before the CDC analyzed modeling data showing that omicron cases, in the agency's words, "are likely to lead to a national surge in the coming weeks with peak daily numbers of new infections that could exceed previous peaks."

The CDC could update its guidance to give institutions greater flexibility in bringing back workers, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He said such an adjustment would likely have to be done without the typically desirable compendium of rigorous scientific research.

"The protocols that we have in place are going to lead to real societal disruption," Hanage said.

Some institutions are now expanding their vaccine mandates to include booster doses, including the University of Oregon and the District of Columbia government workforce.

SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday night that it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration's pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Both policies have been at least partially blocked from going into effect by lower courts after challenges from Republican-led states, and from business and religious coalitions.

It is unusual for the justices to schedule such hearings on emergency requests. Both are to be considered Jan. 7, the Friday before the court was to resume its normal schedule of oral arguments.

One of the cases involves a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that requires employers with 100 or more workers to have their staffs vaccinated or tested regularly on a regular basis.

The other is from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and it requires vaccination for workers at facilities that receive federal funds tied to those programs.

The White House said Wednesday evening that it is "confident in the legal authority for both policies and [the Department of Justice] will vigorously defend both at the Supreme Court."

"Especially as the US faces the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it is critical to protect workers with vaccination requirements and testing protocols that are urgently needed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

More than half of the states and coalitions of business and religious groups are asking the justices for emergency action to block the OSHA rules, which would cover an estimated 80 million workers.

And the Biden administration asked the court to intervene to lift lower-court decisions that have blocked a vaccine mandate for what is estimated to be about 17 million health care workers.

The court had called for additional briefing in those cases by next Thursday. Under its normal procedures, the justices would then make a decision about whether to block or allow the policies while litigation continued.

But the court has been criticized for decisions issued under its emergency docket, which has also been called its "shadow docket." This makes the third time this term that the court has instead scheduled public arguments.

The court's decision to hold hearings on the vaccine policies comes at a time of tension and uncertainty, with omicron cases rising, and causing state and local governments to scramble.

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Ungar, Tali Arbel, Mae Anderson, Aritz Parra, Emily Schultheis, Kelvin Chan, Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; and by Joel Achenbach, Fenit Nirappil, Robert Barnes and Maria Paul of The Washington Post.





Used syringes and empty covid-19 vaccine vials fill a bin Thursday after a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa. Matthew Binnicker of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., said small groups of less than 10 people can gather in safety if they ensure that everyone is vaccinated, wear masks indoors and encourage at-risk people to stay home. (The New York Times/Kriston Jae Bethel)









