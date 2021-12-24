Arkansas declared federal disaster area following tornadoes

The Biden administration declared Arkansas a federal disaster area, securing funding and other support for those affected by tornadoes that swept through the northeastern part of the state on Dec. 10.

Those storms left two people dead and destroyed or damaged more than 200 homes across Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties. Hundreds of families were displaced, according to assessments from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

“Just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday morning in a tweet. “Individual assistance will be available. Thanks for quick response.”

Hutchinson on Monday formally requested federal aid to help the state recover from the deadly storms. In his letter to President Biden, dated Dec. 20, the Governor said impacted counties “are in dire need of assistance in order to help individuals regain suitable living conditions that cannot be obtained at their current financial status.”

“Because several of the hardest hit areas also experienced major damage to infrastructure, industry, trade and local businesses, as well as agricultural enterprises, it is expected that applications for disaster related unemployment will be high,” Hutchinson said.